Jessica Simpson, 43, sets pulses racing in tiny Daisy Duke shorts

On Thursday, Jessica Simpson unveiled a fresh country-infused look for her 2023 Jessica Simpson Collection, oozing the quintessential Texas spirit.

Captured against the backdrop of a rustic dirt road, the 43-year-old artist was the epitome of southern glam, donning Daisy Duke shorts, a vintage Willie Nelson tee, cowgirl boots, and some standout accessories.

As quoted on her company's Instagram page: "Aviators, turquoise, suede fringe, big blonde locks, acrylics, and a vintage Willie Nelson tee shirt - don’t get more Texas Glam than this. Rodeo on Rodeo." The snapshot was a beautiful blend of Jessica's Texan roots and her distinctive fashion sense.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson stuns in daisy dukes

Since its inception in 2005, Jessica's brand has carved an indomitable niche for itself. Boasting over $1 billion in revenue, it stands tall as the most triumphant celebrity licensing brand in history.

Fans might recall Jessica donning similar Daisy Duke shorts in the 2005 movie "Dukes Of Hazzard." Clearly, the style holds a special place in her heart, as evidenced by her recent fashion campaign and past cinematic roles.

Beyond her business endeavors, Jessica's personal journey is nothing short of inspiring. Married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014, she's a proud mother to three adorable children: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

After Birdie's birth, Jessica undertook a remarkable transformation, shedding 100 pounds in just six months. With a dedicated meal plan, an average of 14,000 steps per day, and expert guidance from celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, she emerged stronger, healthier, and more confident.

© Instagram Jessica showcases legs for days

As she confided on Instagram: "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)... Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

Harley emphasized the importance of sustainability, noting that their strategy focused on a lasting lifestyle change over transient and drastic measures.

Jessica's evolved relationship with her body and weight is evident in her refreshing outlook. In a candid conversation with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show in 2021, Jessica admitted she's relinquished the obsession with the scale.

© Instagram Jessica is a mom-of-three

"I have no idea how much I weigh," she shared. "Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."

By September 2022, Jessica channeled the persistent chatter surrounding her weight fluctuations into a business strategy, using it as an impetus to launch The Jessica Simpson Collection.

Speaking to Extra, she said: "Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."

Still, the journey wasn't always easy. The consistent scrutiny about her appearance and weight took a toll on her psyche. Jessica confessed that the undue emphasis on her looks made her constantly second-guess her self-worth.

"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," she reflected.

Yet, with time and introspection, Jessica found solace and acceptance. The current body positivity movement has resonated deeply with her, offering support and validation. Her past struggles with self-image have gradually transformed into a more wholesome and accepting perspective.

"I believe in my heart," Jessica mused, "that a healthy body and a sound mind-body connection are what's truly important and help me accept imperfections as beauty."