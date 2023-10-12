Taylor Swift looks incredible in a $12,000 blue Oscar de la Renta gown for much-anticipated Eras premiere in Los Angeles

In a dazzling display of glamour and fan fervor, Taylor Swift illuminated the heart of Los Angeles at the grand premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film this Wednesday.

The vibrant atmosphere was electric as the 12-time Grammy winner transformed The Grove LA shopping center into a Swiftian sanctuary, drawing over 2,200 die-hard 'Swifties'.

These fortunate fans got an exclusive preview of the concert, bringing alive the magic she had delivered at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Adorning a sublime $12,000 Oscar de la Renta gown, the 33-year-old songstress captivated onlookers. Her outfit, complete with open-toed heels, complemented her statuesque frame.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove

She further elevated her look with bold blue eyeshadow, iconic ruby-red lips, a sparkling diamond choker, and matching earrings. To round off her elegant appearance, Taylor's dirty blonde hair was styled into a chic faux bob.

The anticipation was palpable long before the event. Taking to social media, Taylor expressed her thrill, acknowledging the 'unprecedented demand' for tickets, and announcing the introduction of 'early access showings'.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Taylor wore a $12,000 Oscar de la Renta gown

She teased her imminent arrival, stating, "Getting in the car now…" and shared a tantalizing glimpse of herself in her blue gown.

The preparations at The Grove were meticulous. A vast red carpet area, an official Eras Tour poster for photo ops, and extensive security measures transformed the place. Ensuring the premiere's smooth run, TMZ reported a massive security presence, stating that any unforeseen chaos might lead to an abrupt end to the evening.

Despite the extensive arrangements, the focus remained on Taylor's magnetic presence and her unwavering bond with her fans.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Swifties went crazy over Taylor's red carpet look

Onlookers shared how devoted 'Swifties' went all out, some even emulating Taylor's iconic looks from her music videos.

The Eras Tour Concert Film is more than just a cinematic experience; it's a journey through Taylor's illustrious 17-year career.

With a staggering $100 million already amassed from presale tickets, this film is set to be a monumental release, available exclusively at AMC Theatres from Friday, October 13.

© VALERIE MACON Taylor Swift (C) alongside dancers and band arrive for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Interestingly, Taylor's rumored beau, Travis Kelce, was absent from the premiere due to his commitment with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yet, the evening was star-studded, with the film's director, Sam Wrench, Taylor's band members, and backup dancers gracing the event.

The entire venture is a testament to Taylor's strategic acumen. In a bold move, she negotiated directly with AMC, forgoing traditional distributors. As a result, all AMC theaters in the US will be screening the documentary, with negotiations also in progress with other theater chains.