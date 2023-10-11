AMC reveals strict rules for Taylor Swift fans ahead of Eras Tour film premiere

Shakei it off, Taylor Swift fans! As Swifites around the world prepare to watch the Eras Tour concert film, released in cinemas on October 13, 2023, AMC Theatres have released a list of rules that anyone attending a screening must follow.

The list includes no dancing on seats or in the aisles, and no recording of the screen. AMC is leaning into the fandom of it all though, encouraging fans to wear and swap friendship bracelets, and sharing that, despite it normally being a major cinema etiquette blunder, fans can "feel free to take selfies and group photos" while watching the screening.

© Kevin Winter Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour concert film premiere will take place on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, and The Grove mall has been shut down for the day in order for security teams to prepare for 2,200 fans to arrive.

The level of security hints at an appearance by 33-year-old Taylor as well although she has not yet confirmed or denied her attendance.

AMCs rules for Taylor Swift fans at the Eras Tour concert film Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!

Masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety reasons) are not permitted.

We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium.

Feel free to take selfies and group photos, but you may not record the concert film on our big screen.

Have the best time, but please be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies at AMC.

The runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes, plus approximately 10-15 extra minutes for pre-show and trailers before the concert film starts.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Tickets are non-refundable.

This concert film experience is excluded from A-List reservations. No passes, exchange tickets, or discount tickets may be used.

The 'Lavender Haze' singer's concert movie has become a box office phenomenon, as this week it was announced that global ticket sales have topped $100 million the week before its release, making it the most profitable concert film in history. Data analysts have predicted the film may even rake in another $100million during its opening weekend.

"The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide," Taylor wrote on social media p;atofrm in September, confirming the release would be global and not just limited to North America.

"Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

© Taylor Hill/TAS23 Taylor announced the concert film in September

The tour, which launched on March 17 2023 in Glendale, AZ., will hit the road again in November after several weeks break for the pop star. She will visit South America for several tour dates before another break for Christmas. Taylor will then hit Australia, Asia, and Europe in 2023 before returning to the US for several more city dates.

The three-hour long show features over 45 songs spanning all ten albums from Taylor's 17-year career, and sees the 33-year-old celebrate her eras with show-stopping outfit changes.

© Jeff Kravitz/TAS23 The show spans her ten eras across 17 years

It is expected that the film version will feature 'Our Song' as a surprise song -- making it the only song on the set list from her debut self-titled album -- and 'You're on Your Own Kid', off 2022 album Midnights, as the song led to the friendship bracelet craze.

Taylor's first live tour since the end of the Reputation tour in 2018 was a triumphant return for the Grammy-winning singer.; the Eras Tour has since become a record breaking tour, as two million tickets were sold on November 15, 2022, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

The show runs for almost three hours and thirty minutes, but the theater runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes, potentially due to editing that will remove time that sees Taylor off stage making costume changes.