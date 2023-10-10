Janet Jackson commands attention in preppy new look for rare public outing – see photos

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance on Monday, October 9, to celebrate her friend, designer Thom Browne, at his event in London.

The singer, 57, was spotted at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon at the Victoria and Albert Museum, and looked almost unrecognizable.

From head to toe, she was dressed in the brand, sporting a gray sweater vest with a white button down and tie with wide-legged office pants and chunky black high heels.

The main attraction was the elaborately striped tweed gray overcoat with gold accent buttons and artistically frayed stitching. Her hair was styled in voluminous curls and she accessorized with a pair of glasses to pull the preppy look together.

She took to Instagram after the event to share a selfie and wrote: "So excited to be celebrating the launch of my friend Thom Browne's first monograph marking the 20th Anniversary of his incredible brand tonight. Congratulations! What a talent."

Fans gushed over the pop star's new look, leaving comments like: "Queen dressed up like a professor so she can teach the girls how it's done," and: "Alllll kinds of YES! I'm signing up for your class!"

© Getty Images Janet attended Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon at the Victoria and Albert Museum

A third added: "Okay I knew you would SNAP in those glasses," and a fourth also wrote: "A reminder that KING JANET will never need an AI HS yearbook post because she still looks like a college bound senior."

Janet was most recently spotted at New York Fashion Week, attending her friend Christian Siriano's SS24 show in another head-to-toe ensemble, this time in skintight leather.

She wore a caramel brown midi-length dress with matching high heels, nude makeup, an overcoat in the same fabric, and her hair styled into one long braid.

© Getty Images The singer embraced the American fashion designer's preppy aesthetic

Fans went crazy over the look, leaving comments on her social media like: "OKAY, JANET! loving it!" and: "OOOOF cleared the plate!!" as well as: "That Caramel Drip is what I needed to see. Eye candy at its best."

Janet was joined by three of her dancers from her ongoing concert tour, Janet Jackson: Together Again, which recently took a break after the June 21 performance in Seattle.

The tour is slated to return for two final shows at the end of this month, October 27 in Lincoln, California and finally, October 28 in Atlanta.

© Getty Images She wowed at New York Fashion Week in all leather

The name of the tour comes from the second single from her sixth studio album, 1997's seminal The Velvet Rope. "Together Again" also won a Grammy Award in 1998 for Best Music Video and was an international hit.

The 40-date tour began on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and was set to conclude in Seattle, with a brief stop in Toronto, Canada on May 23, featuring a full roster of hits as well as new material from the Jackson family legend. However, additional shows were added due to popular demand.

© Getty Images Janet opening her Together Again Tour in Florida

Several high-profile guests have stopped by to see the star, with Ciara, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Angela Bassett, and Alicia Silverstone stopping by to see her perform during her Madison Square Garden shows.

