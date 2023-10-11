Katy Perry turns heads in a graphic bodycon dress and knee-high sparkly boots

Katy Perry's style is truly one to behold, and the pop star made sure fans got another display of it with her latest social media post showing off more of her brand of Katy Perry Collections shoes.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram with another one of her style statements, this time dressed in a pastel green long bodycon dress with a graphic paint-style design.

The dress fit her perfectly and featured a flattering turtleneck and let her legs shine, quite literally, as they were adorned in a pair of crystal-studded silver knee-high boots from Katy's collection called the Zaharrah Boot.

Katy's hair was styled into a cropped bang as she posed beside a gushing sprinkler in the image, which was captioned with the pun: "Water u waiting for?"

Fans responded with comments like: "Waiting for a new album tbh," as well as: "An actual queen," and: "It's giving renaissance!"

The "Unconditionally" singer's quirky fashion sense has often been put on display with her weekly "Shoesday Tuesday" posts, although gave fans a more intimate look inside her latest transformation over the weekend.

© Getty Images The "Roar" singer finds the perfect balance between wacky and sultry with her style

Katy revealed on Instagram that, to honor the upcoming end of her Las Vegas residency Play, she was getting a tattoo as is tradition, in keeping with the tattoos she'd acquired for all her previous eras she'd toured for.

TRENDING: What to know about Katy Perry's million-dollar legal battle over famous millionaire's home

She got Play's signature icon, a toadstool mushroom, tattooed on her ring finger, a red toadstool with a yellow base that screams true camp. Check out the process below...

WATCH: Katy Perry's meaningful new tattoo to mark the end of an era

Katy has several small tattoos all over her body, including the word "Jesus" on her wrist, a Sanskrit phrase on her arm, and a cherry blossom on her ankle.

Most of her ink has been to commemorate her significant album eras, including a strawberry on her ankle for 2008's One of the Boys, a peppermint on her right ankle for 2010's Teenage Dream, and a prism on her left ankle for 2013's Prism.

MORE: Katy Perry announces major career news away from American Idol

Katy has several small tattoos all over her body, including the word "Jesus" on her wrist, a Sanskrit phrase on her arm, and a cherry blossom on her ankle.

© Instagram Katy's new tattoo to commemorate the end of her Las Vegas residency

She then added an intricate eye surrounded by solar system imagery on her wrist for 2017's Witness, plus the roman numerals "XLIX" on her finger for her Halftime Show performance at the 2015 Super Bowl.

Play, meanwhile, marked the "This is How We Do" singer's first residency and kicked off on December 29, 2021 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove's personality emerges in rare picture of home life

The residency has received critical acclaim for its camp value (with singing toilet paper rolls, large floral setups, and outfits made of beer cans), larger than life production, a setlist full of hits and deep cuts, plus Katy's own showmanship.

© Getty Images Play has now been running for almost two years

Now in its tenth leg, the residency has been extended with additional shows consistently over the past year, and is currently slated to end after a nearly two-year long run on November 4.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.