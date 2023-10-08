Jennifer Hudson is a goddess in figure-hugging green dress at charity event in Las Vegas

Jennifer Hudson made a sparkling appearance at a charity function in the heart of Las Vegas. Adorned in an emerald green gown that accentuated her silhouette, the 42-year-old talk show host looked every bit the diva.

With feathers adorning her sleeves and a thigh-high slit showing off her toned legs, she completed her look with taupe shoes. Jennifer's choice of a high bun with cascading wavy tendrils, combined with subtle makeup, added elegance to her ensemble.

This star-studded evening was for the third annual 'The Event,' an initiative hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

Shaq's mission with this event is poignant: to aid children facing socioeconomic challenges. The foundation, known for its generosity, distributes school supplies, backpacks, and shoes to kids in dire need.

Additionally, in collaboration with institutions like the Boys and Girls Clubs, it ensures safe havens for children to engage and learn post-school hours.

© Denise Truscello (L-R) Jennifer Hudson and Shaquille O'Neal attend The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

On the red carpet, Jennifer stood alongside basketball legend Shaq and his mother, Lucille. Shaq, at 51, looked dashing in a tri-colored tuxedo jacket paired with a white shirt and a contrasting black and white bow tie. Lucille, the night's co-host, exuded charm in a red and black dress layered over black trousers.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena, which seemed to be brimming with attendees, resonated with Jennifer's hit numbers. Joining her in entertaining the crowd was John Legend, who looked suave in a black velvet jacket and matching bow tie.

© Bryan Steffy Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The stage also witnessed country melodies from Dan + Shay, hinting at what to expect in their forthcoming 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour.

Complementing the music, Joel McHale, donning a navy blue tux, steered the evening's entertainment. Comedy was in full swing with Ray Romano's signature style, and Shaq's playful banter with Maurice Brown, DJ Pee Wee, and Eddie McDonald further lightened the mood.

© Bryan Steffy Jennifer dazzled onstage in her emerald green dress

Shaq's foundation, established in 2019, has made commendable strides. Through partnerships with the Boys and Girls Clubs in places like Las Vegas and Atlanta, it has pioneered initiatives for the betterment of underprivileged youth.

The gala also featured an auction, where guests, including Flava Flav in his signature white jacket and medallion, bid on exclusive experiences like a hangout with Shaq or a golf game with Mark Wahlberg.

© Denise Truscello Jennifer Hudson was the star of the show

Expressing his gratitude, Shaq addressed the audience, saying, "I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids' lives."

He further acknowledged the spirit of philanthropy shared by all attendees, adding: "I'm also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike, joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community."