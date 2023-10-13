Heidi Klum seriously clashes in bold dress and red hot knee-high boots

There was no missing Heidi Klum, 50, on Thursday as she stepped out in a very colourful outfit in Los Angeles, California.

The America's Got Talent judge smiled and waved for the cameras in an electric blue dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and a fitted midi skirt that highlighted her statuesque figure, all covered with a clashing red, yellow and orange floral print.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin The model wore a colour-clashing outfit for her latest outing

The internationally renowned supermodel added red hot accessories including heeled knee-high boots and a coordinating handbag, even matching her manicure to her ensemble!

Heidi's honey blonde hair was styled straight with face-framing bangs and she wore retro sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming sunshine.

© Steve Granitz Heidi Klum has described her style as "eclectic"

Heidi has never been afraid to make bold fashion choices, even describing her style as "eclectic." She told Yahoo Canada she likes to use her outfits as a way to show off her personality. "I'm eclectic. Because I feel like I have so many different personalities.

"I don't know about you, but I go in the closet and I'm like, 'Well, what do I want to be today?' Sometimes I kind of feel like hippie, you know, then I have my hair curly. And then you know, I have my sandals on and a long dress with flowers. And then another day, I'm like, 'I feel I want to be really sexy today.' I want to have [a] short little skirt and heels, you know? Or you have a business meeting and you're going to be more... I don't know, in a suit or something harder or a bright red colour because I feel like that's always like a pow!"

© Getty The model says she dresses for her personality

Heidi continued: "I feel like clothes always underline our personality and who we are and we want to be that day. So I don't really have one style... it's eclectic, and it's kind of fun. I think I like I always like I like to have fun with patterns with prints. I don't like to be somber. I like to have fun with fashion."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Heidi and her lookalike daughter Leni modelled daring outfits at the Intermissi Dinner

Her confidence in fashion is something she has passed down to her lookalike model daughter Leni, too. The mother-daughter duo attended the Intimissimi Dinner last week in head-turning outfits as they posed on the vibrant purple carpet.

Heidi looked flawless in a chic pink lace mini dress with long sleeves as she wrapped an arm affectionately around her 19-year-old daughter. Standing by her side, Leni bore a striking resemblance to her mother as she showed off the brand's underwear, layered underneath a sheer black dress.

Heidi shares Leni with Italian mogul Flavio Briatore, 73, but her ex-husband Seal adopted her daughter when she was five.

The German-American fashion mogul and singer Seal tied the knot in 2005 but split in 2012 after having three children, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, together. Heidi went on to tie the knot with Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

