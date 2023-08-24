Heidi Klum is an off-duty model in waist-cinching corset and boyfriend jeans

Heidi Klum's effortless style was unmatched on Wednesday as she nailed an off-duty model aesthetic before amping up the glamour for the America's Got Talent live show qualifier.

The German-American fashion mogul, 50, took to Instagram before joining co-stars Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel on the judging panel. Looking cool and casual, the mom-of-four rocked a waist-defining black corset teamed with slick black jeans. Take a look at her power dressing in the clip below...

WATCH: Heidi Klum shows off her modelesque physique in fitted corset

Heidi's signature blonde hair was styled in a poker straight look as her bouncy bangs framed her face. The star added her retro orange-tinted sunglasses, a metallic black belt and a slouchy leather handbag as she strutted towards the mirror.

Monochrome and minimal, the Germany's Next Top Model host looked divine in her simple getup. We're pretty certain at this point, Heidi has the ability to make a trash bag look chic - we have seen her grace the red carpet styled as a worm, after all.

Swapping her daytime clothes for head-to-toe sparkles, Heidi later changed into a plunging embellished tube dress adorned with emerald-hued sequins.

Hugging her modelesque silhouette, Heidi's mermaid-like dress looked incredible on her statuesque frame as she added drama with chunky gold hoops, several gold bangles and a full face of Hollywood glam makeup.

© Instagram Heidi Klum looked radiant as ever for the AGT live shows

Despite always looking her best, the supermodel recently came under fire from fans after she made headlines for reportedly only consuming 900 calories a day. The claims were made after she recently took part in an Instagram Q&A with fans, during which she revealed she ate a low-fat breakfast of poached eggs in chicken broth, and also divulged her weight.

© Instagram Heidi defended herself after claims she only eats 900 calories per day

Defending herself, the star was quick to snap back at fans saying that she has "never had to count calories" and fans should never believe everything they read.

She has previously spoke out on her healthy lifestyle, explaining that she "eats a lot" of the "right things".

© Instagram Heidi Klum promotes a healthier way of living

On average, it is recommended that a daily calorie intake is 2000 calories for women, and 2,500 for men, making Heidi's rumoured consumption a dangerously low one.