AGT's Heidi Klum bares never-ending legs in plunging red mini dress – see sizzling photos

Heidi Klum put her supermodel physique front and center for her latest AGT appearance – and she looked phenomenal rocking a little red dress.

The 50-year-old showed off her jaw-dropping look in several Instagram posts on Tuesday and no doubt had her followers doing a double-take in her plunging mini dress, which highlighted her never-ending, toned legs.

WATCH: Heidi Klum undergoes glittering transformation

Heidi's dress boasted key-hole cutouts accented with sparkling bows in the center of her chest, a nipped-in waist, and spaghetti straps. She elongated her endless legs even further in a pair of red, pointed-toe heels with an ankle strap.

One photo featured the mom-of-four sitting at the judges' desk with her co-stars Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara. Sofia and Heidi began judging the reality competition show together in season 15; Heidi had also judged seasons eight through 13. Howie has been a judge since season five, and Simon became a judge in season 11.

Heidi's appearance comes after she returned from an idyllic vacation traveling around Europe with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, her mother Erna, and her four children Leni,19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

© Instagram Heidi's legs looked never-ending in her mini dress and heels

The German supermodel shares her four children with her ex-husband Seal, who adopted Heidi's eldest daughter Leni after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant. While the vacation was a chance for Heidi to spend time with all four of her children, it was extra special for her and her husband, as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

© Instagram Heidi Klum looked sensational on the AGT red carpet

Heidi’s love story with Tom began in 2018, sparking romance rumors with multiple public appearances. The couple took their relationship a notch higher with an engagement later that year and a secret wedding in February 2019.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Heidi hinted at the possibility of expanding her family with her third husband, but admitted to fluctuating feelings about the idea, stating: "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?"

© Instagram Heidi Klum often dazzles with AGT fashion

Heidi's journey into motherhood began in 2004 with the birth of her daughter Leni Flavio Briatore, followed by three children with her second ex-husband Seal. The model reflected on her previous pregnancies, noting: "I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again."

With her children now older, she doesn't dismiss the idea of expanding their family. She added: "Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes]."

© Instagram Heidi and Tom celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in 2023

It appears Heidi is struggling with her children getting older after Leni moved to New York City to attend college. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this year, she spoke opened up about the change to her family dynamic.

She said: "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared." Talking about how she copes with Leni at college, she added: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, 'Why don't you just call me back', you know?"

© Getty Heidi's daughter Leni now lives in NYC

She added: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn't pick up. And then I'm going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

