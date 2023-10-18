Elizabeth Hurley, 58, wows in revealing hot pink swimsuit in pool video

Elizabeth Hurley recently showcased her incredible figure in a vibrant photoshoot to endorse her swimwear collection.

At 58, Elizabeth has managed to maintain a jaw-dropping physique, and she showcased it in a striking fuchsia one-piece.

The iconic Bedazzled actress radiated confidence as she modelled the swimsuit, which boasted a bold plunging neckline, enhancing her beauty.

With her brunette hair cascading effortlessly over her shoulders, Elizabeth's face gleamed with a soft touch of makeup, enhancing her naturally beautiful features.

Noticeably, she wore a statement silver ring adorned with a ruby jewel complementing her swimwear.

For enthusiasts looking to capture a bit of Elizabeth's elegance, the one-piece, named 'Candace', is available on her 'Elizabeth Hurley Beach' website.

© Instagram Elizabeth looked gorgeous in the striking yellow bikini

Beyond her successful swimwear line, Elizabeth continues to captivate audiences on screen. Her most recent role was in the comedic delight, Christmas in the Caribbean, where she shared the limelight with Caroline Quentin and Nathalie Cox.

However, it's not just work that keeps Elizabeth busy. She was spotted gracing an event celebrating the launch of her dear friend Joan Collins' new book, Behind The Shoulder Pads.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Elizabeth with her son Damian and Joan Collins

The memoir offers readers an intimate glimpse into Joan's life, tracing her journey from a budding starlet in Hollywood's golden age to the dazzling world of the Oscars in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Elizabeth looked the epitome of elegance in a floral dress with a deep neckline, perfectly highlighting her décolletage. Accompanying her was her 21-year-old son, Damian, who seems to be mirroring his mother's panache. Damian, a budding model, caught several eyes with his fashionable ensemble and charismatic demeanor.

Elizabeth and Joan share more than just their on-screen moments. Their bond is evident off-screen as well. Fans might remember Elizabeth's portrayal of Helena, Joan's on-screen daughter, in the hit E! series, The Royals.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley during the Remus Lifestyle Night on August 3, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Their camaraderie doesn't stop there. They are often seen attending events together, painting a vivid picture of their close friendship. Elizabeth was notably present at Joan's 20th wedding anniversary celebration, held at the luxurious Claridge's hotel in London.

Speaking of romance, Joan's love story is one for the ages. She tied the knot with Percy Gibson in 2002, after crossing paths in a theatre production two years prior.

With an age difference of 32 years, Percy, now 58, became Joan's fifth husband. Their love, however, defies numbers, with reports suggesting that the couple remains deeply enamored with each other.