Katy Perry glows in figure-hugging sequined outfit – and check out her unconventional matching heels

Katy Perry's signature style returns once again in her latest photoshoot, showing off her quirky glam style to fans with her new "Shoesday Tuesday" shoot.

The pop star, 38, took to her Instagram with a photograph of herself wearing a sequined silver metallic bodycon sleeveless top with a pair of loose-fitting army pants, showcasing her glistening skin.

While sitting at a petrol pump (green-screened, of course) with a red solo cup in her hand, and sporting some cute bangs in her raven locks, it was her shoes that stole the show.

Katy wore a pair of silver metallic booties, specifically the Leelou Puff Bootie from Katy's eponymous line of shoes, featuring a puffed nylon material offering some sheen, and the tiniest of heels.

"Pump it up," Katy simply captioned her shot, and fans reacted with comments like: "Bow down for Katy Perry," and: "Queeeeen," as well as: "I love that you are as happy as you are beautiful."

Her previous "Shoesday Tuesday" post attracted just as much attention, in which she wore a pastel green long bodycon dress with a graphic paint-style design.

© Getty Images Her quirky style caught the attention of fans once again

The dress fit her perfectly and featured a flattering turtleneck and let her legs shine, quite literally, as they were adorned in a pair of crystal-studded silver knee-high boots from Katy's collection called the Zaharrah Boot.

Fans responded with comments like: "Waiting for a new album tbh," as well as: "An actual queen," and: "It's giving renaissance!"

The previous weekend, the "Dark Horse" singer provided a glimpse at another quirky transformation, this one being a new tattoo in honor of her Las Vegas residency Play, which is coming to an end after more than two years next month.

Katy revealed on Instagram that she was getting a tattoo as is tradition, in keeping with the tattoos she'd acquired for all her previous eras she'd toured for.

She got Play's signature icon, a toadstool mushroom, tattooed on her ring finger, a red toadstool with a yellow base that screams true camp. Check out the process below…

WATCH: Katy Perry's meaningful new tattoo to mark the end of an era

Katy has several small tattoos all over her body, including the word "Jesus" on her wrist, a Sanskrit phrase on her arm, and a cherry blossom on her ankle.

Most of her ink has been to commemorate her significant album eras, including a strawberry on her ankle for 2008's One of the Boys, a peppermint on her right ankle for 2010's Teenage Dream, and a prism on her left ankle for 2013's Prism.

© Instagram Katy's new tattoo to commemorate the end of her Las Vegas residency

She then added an intricate eye surrounded by solar system imagery on her wrist for 2017's Witness, plus the roman numerals "XLIX" on her finger for her Halftime Show performance at the 2015 Super Bowl.

Play, meanwhile, marked the "Birthday" singer's first residency and kicked off on December 29, 2021 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

© Instagram The singer has a few small tattoos all over her body

Now in its tenth leg, the residency has been extended with additional shows consistently over the past year, and is finally slated to end on November 4.

