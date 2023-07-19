Elizabeth Hurley lounges by the water in a teal bikini and sheer lace

Elizabeth Hurley is making the most of summer by taking off on a day on the water, sharing a new photo from her fun in the sun.

The actress, 58, took to Instagram with a picture of herself lounging on the deck of her boat, speeding away on the water behind her while cuddling up to her adorable dog.

"Bliss," she simply captioned the snapshot, in which she wore a teal bikini covered up with a short lace dress while her legs stretched out in front of her.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

Fans left comments to the tune of: "Still looking great!" and: "Definitely the way to be," as well as: "You are truly stunning. The only person I have ever seen that doesn't age!!"

The mom-of-one often sports pieces from her own swimwear range, which she established in 2005, and it caters to women and young girls aged 13 and upwards.

© Instagram Elizabeth lounged on a boat in her latest waterside photo

She recently did so with a sensational snap, lazing on the couch in a salmon-hued chain-link bikini, named the "Peaches Bikini," showing off her insanely toned physique.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the English actress revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, citing her desire for body positivity and more glamorous swimwear styles, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

© Instagram The actress sports pieces from her own swimwear line

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

On the inspiration for her usually figure-enhancing and bold pieces, the Bedazzled star described it as a love for "tousled hair, glowing skin, and sensual clothes."

© Instagram Elizabeth established her swimwear line in 2005

"I love women looking glamorous, and this is my main focus. On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering," Elizabeth continued.

In a conversation with HELLO! last year, she opened up about how she finds confidence in her own skin and body, saying: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do.

© Instagram "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

"[Women] really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."