Christina Aguilera debuts hair transformation in a sheer bodysuit as she makes major announcement

Christina Aguilera announced on Tuesday, October 10 that she would be bringing her biggest hits to Sin City later this year for a special residency.

The singer-songwriter, 42, revealed that starting New Year's Eve weekend, she will be performing a series of "intimate" shows at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort.

She also released the promotional image to accompany the news and couldn't have looked more stunning, lying on a luxurious satin mesh cloth.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera dazzles fans in skin-tight outfit

Christina wore a structured and corseted sheer black bodysuit with boning that cinched in her waist and showed off her incredible figure while also modeling her golden locks in a brand new bob.

The caption alongside her post read: "Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music. I'm bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas.

"Voltaire Belle de Nuit will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience," she added. The show will be taking place at the same venue as Kylie Minogue's highly anticipated debut American residency, More Than Just a Residency, which will run from November 2, 2023 to May 4, 2024.

© Alex Loucas Christina announced her upcoming second Las Vegas residency

Fans reacted to Christina's post with comments like: "Mother is back," and: "This Bob is everything!" as well as: "GAGGING SO HARD!!!!!!!" plus: "Well I guess I just slipped further into debt… we're going to Vegas girlies."

This is Christina's second Vegas residency following The Xperience at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, which ran from May 31, 2019 to March 7, 2020, when the remaining shows were canceled due to Covid-19.

MORE: Christina Aguilera's lookalike children are so grown up in rare snippets from family vacation

In a statement about the upcoming residency, the "Hurt" singer gushed: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.

© Getty Images Christina was last seen in Vegas at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival in May

"What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience…a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

The 1000-seat venue will be transformed into a keyhole-themed room design in a "modern day art-deco fantasy," and Christina will be seen sporting several couture looks.

MORE: Christina Aguilera shocks fans in mobility scooter following injury

Michael Gruber, founder of Voltaire, added: "Our goal at Voltaire is to have the most elegant and intimate nightlife and superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas. We are beyond proud to bring the incredibly talented Christina Aguilera to our stage to highlight that Voltaire experience we are determined to deliver."

© Getty Images Kylie Minogue's upcoming residency will be held at the same venue

The release also stated: "Christina will be unveiling a new show that celebrates her vocal prowess in a seductively cozy environment like no performance she has ever done before.

MORE: Christina Aguilera's pool gets epic makeover at $10m mansion with children Max and Summer

"In contrast to traditional concert shows, the intimate venue will allow for Christina to invite guests into a musically dynamic and immersive piece of art. With a career spanning over two decades of music’s most celebrated pop hits and incomparable vocal ballads, Christina is the sparkling gem to accompany your nightcap."

© Getty Images "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.

Tickets for the shows will be available starting October 13, which is when more dates will also be announced.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.