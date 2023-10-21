Elizabeth Hurley, 58, showcases her amazing figure in a plunging yellow bikini

Elizabeth Hurley, at 58, proves once again that age is but a number. The stunning model and actress took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a breathtaking video that set hearts aflutter.

From a dreamy, exotic backdrop, Elizabeth dazzles in a vibrant yellow bikini that celebrates her sculpted abs and slender silhouette.

The design, featuring a daring neckline, adds a playful allure, providing a glimpse of her ample cleavage. This striking piece is from her very own Elizabeth Hurley Beachwear Collection, which regularly sees the actress modeling its chic designs.

In the video, Elizabeth elegantly rises from an infinity pool. As water droplets cascade off her, she ties back her lustrous, chestnut hair, letting the sun illuminate her svelte figure. Her radiant smile, exuding genuine joy and relaxation, is the cherry on top.

Elizabeth Hurley showcases her amazing figure in a plunging yellow bikini

Accessorizing her look, she sports a pair of stylish square-rimmed sunglasses, courtesy of Elton John's eyewear collection.

Her choice of a minimalistic makeup palette with a lustrous lip accentuates her natural beauty, allowing her sun-kissed skin to take center stage. The clip captures her chocolate-hued hair cascading effortlessly around her shoulders, adding a touch of elegance.

© Instagram Elizabeth looked gorgeous in the striking yellow bikini

Sharing the evocative video with her 2.7 million followers, Elizabeth mused in her caption, "A month ago…. really??? Now huddled in front of the fire in a fleece onesie."

It's no surprise that fans, captivated by the enthralling visual, flooded the comments. Among the admirers was her son, Damian, who expressed his awe with a string of heart-eyed emojis.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational as she posed in a blue bikini

Another follower likened Elizabeth's radiant beauty to the brilliance of a diamond.

It's no secret that Elizabeth frequently showcases designs from her beachwear and accessories business on her social media platforms, each time astonishing her followers with her remarkable physique.

The actress, who seems to have discovered the fountain of youth, credits a dedicated skincare routine for her ageless appearance.

© Instagram Elizabeth showed off the look in all of its glory

In a 2018 interview with Woman & Home, Elizabeth divulged her beauty secret: liberal moisturizing. "The one thing I swear by is moisturiser—and lots of it," she shared.

Emphasizing her regimen, she added, "I’ll moisturise my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face, and it instantly makes you glow."

In addition to her skincare routine, the Austin Powers"star emphasizes the importance of ample sleep for maintaining radiant skin. Paired with a disciplined approach to alcohol, staying hydrated, and adhering to a wholesome diet, Elizabeth's beauty ritual is both holistic and effective.