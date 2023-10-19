Jennifer Lopez, 54, sets pulses racing in nude lace lingerie

At 54, Jennifer Lopez proves age is but a number, dazzling fans with her ageless allure and undeniable charisma.

The Jenny From The Block singer recently graced her Instagram followers with breathtaking images from her latest photoshoot with Intimissimi, a renowned Italian lingerie brand.

With Jennifer as the face of this collaboration, the intimate apparel has never looked more glamorous.

Adorning her statuesque figure was a satin and lace lingerie set in a delicate nude tone, complemented by a matching garter belt and robe.

The ensemble accentuated Jennifer's perfectly sculpted physique, which she frequently flaunts on her Instagram, whether for a fashion campaign or a casual snap.

Her radiant, sun-kissed brown tresses cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders, and a brilliant smile lit up her face, matched only in brilliance by the gold wedding band on her ring finger — a gift from her Oscar-winning husband, Ben Affleck.

© David M. Benett/Getty Jennifer Lopez attends the Ralph Lauren SS24 runway show during New York Fashion Week

"Introducing my @IntimissimiOfficial THIS IS ME…NOW collection. From Verona to Hollywood and made with love @NormanJeanRoy," Jennifer shared in her Instagram caption, expressing her excitement for this new collaboration.

The partnership between Intimissimi and Jennifer isn't just about the lingerie. As revealed in the brand's press release, this collection aims to encapsulate the essence of Jennifer's journey of self-discovery, self-reflection, and self-acceptance. Titled "THIS IS ME…NOW," the line draws inspiration directly from her upcoming album of the same name, further showcasing her evolution as both an artist and an individual.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer's whirlwind year has been filled with personal and professional milestones. She celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ben in July, and their heartwarming love story continues to captivate fans worldwide, especially those who fondly remember "Bennifer" from the early 2000s.

Demonstrating her unwavering affection for Ben, Jennifer penned a touching tribute for his 51st birthday in August. This warmth and connection between the two is palpable, even in casual moments she shares, like a makeup-free selfie in a lacy green negligee that nearly set the internet ablaze.

© @lacarba/Ana Carballosa Jennifer Lopez looked incredible in her string bikini

Always ensuring her fans are treated to exclusive content, Jennifer recently shared a collection of rare, intimate photos from her wedding, accompanied by lyrics from her forthcoming song, "Dear Ben Pt. II." These heartfelt words — "Dear Ben / Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life" — resonate with the authenticity and depth that have become synonymous with Jennifer's music.

The eagerly anticipated track will feature on her ninth studio album, "This Is Me...Now." With thirteen songs, fans can expect a melodic journey reflecting her life's highs and lows, love, and growth.