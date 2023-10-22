Kylie Minogue looks ageless in ripped jeans and towering heels - and wow

Kylie Minogue appeared ageless at the weekend as she stepped out to enjoy a buzzy concert wearing a pair of ultra-stylish jeans.

In photos shared to Instagram, the 'All the Lovers' hitmaker resembled a veritable rock goddess as she posed up a storm in a pair of figure-hugging ripped jeans, a black lace camisole and satin bomber jacket.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue looks flawless in dazzling array of mini-dresses

For a dose of glamour, the Aussie songstress elevated her cool ensemble with a pair of towering black heels. She finished off her look with an oversized Louis Vuitton chain bag and styled her blonde hair to perfection with mermaid-inspired waves.

Sharing a glimpse inside her music-filled weekend, Kylie noted in her caption: "Where do I begin??? Thank you @u2 for elevating us ALL with your music AND the out-of-this-world show at @spherevegas."

© Instagram Kylie looked ageless in her ripped jeans and heels

She continued: "Utterly amazing on every level and congrats to the entire team. Plus …. Yes, I lost it when you sang some of Can't Get You Out Of My Head."

Kylie's fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of touching messages. Reacting to the star's candid video clips, one follower wrote: "You looked like you had soooo much fun," while another penned: "The pure joy in your voice."

Shining a light on her sartorial prowess, a third fan commented: "Darling Kylie [heart emoji] You look gorgeous and beautiful in your outfit and jeans," while a fourth simply wrote: "Gorgeous."

© Instagram The Aussie hitmaker appeared to have a blast at the concert

Kylie's concert outing comes after she paid tribute to her lookalike sister Dannii. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the singer shared a gorgeous image of the sibling duo wearing sensational outfits complete with mirrored tassels and cheeky leotards.

Kylie was red-hot in her take of the look as she looked lovingly at her younger sister while giggling, while Dannii's silver version of the outfit added a touch of elegance to the Australian singer.

© Instagram Kylie paid tribute to Dannii in a heartfelt message

The pop princess shared the image to mark her sister's 52nd birthday. Paying tribute to her loved one, she penned a message which read: "Happiest of birthdays to my amazing sister @danniiminogue. Love you forever and always!!" alongside a pair of heart emojis.

The duo share an incredibly close relationship which was recently laid bare in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine. During a candid chat with us last year, Dannii, 52, spoke about her sister's sweet bond with her nephew Ethan.

© Shutterstock Dannii and Kylie share a close bond

"Kylie loves hanging out with my son," she said. "We love watching the movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I like to cook for her – she loves my risotto and Kylie does these beautiful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta."

Touching on her own motherhood journey, Dannii went on to say: "Becoming a mum has changed my style. Before I was a mum, everything was heels and dress-up all the time, but now that’s for special events.

© Getty Images Dannii on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV awards

"Ethan has created a different schedule. I have the going to school part of the day, and the sports part of the weekend, when my day revolves around basketball games."