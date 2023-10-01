Kylie Minogue resembled a bewitching goddess on Saturday as she made a dazzling appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

For her special TV appearance, the Australian pop princess, 55, slipped on a flamboyant black midi dress complete with giant, glossy leather rosettes around the neckline, slinky tassels and a daring, thigh-high split.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker accessorised with some sheer tights and a pair of elegant pointed black kitten heels. Oozing elegance, Kylie styled her luscious blonde locks into Hollywood waves and finished off her glam get-up with a perfectly polished, natural beauty blend.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, Kylie could be seen beaming from ear to ear alongside fellow songstress Mae Muller. She was pictured smiling with her eyes closed, whilst an excited Mae clasped her hand over her mouth in surprise.

© Instagram Kylie looked picture-perfect in her LBD

Echoing Kylie's sensational outfit, Mae, 26, turned heads in a pair of skintight black leather trousers, a white crop top and a pair of towering black stilettos. She completed her ensemble with a cluster of glittering earrings and a statement set of burgundy acrylic nails.

Reflecting on her TV appearance, Kylie noted in her caption: "Had so much fun on @thegrahamnortonshowofficial last night!! Thanks for the T-shirt, Mae!" Stunned by her outfit, Kylie's fans went berserk in the comments section. "Perfect legs @kylieminogue [flame emoji]," penned one, while another gushed: "Kylie always looks fabulous."

A third commented: "MAE AND KYLIE AHH I can feel my heart beating padam padam," and a fourth added: "Looking beautiful as always Kylie."

© Getty Kylie always looks flawless

This isn't the first time Kylie has won us over in the style stakes. Back in September, the blonde beauty debuted a crystal-clad neon green mini dress – and wow did she look phenomenal.

Stepping out in London for the opening of her popup store in Piccadilly, Kylie looked ageless in her bold tunic dress dripping in tiny rhinestones. And for some added 'wow' factor, the former Neighbours actress slipped on a pair of sumptuous leather knee-high boots.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The singer looked gorgeous in green

As for hair and makeup, Kylie wore her honeyed locks in tousled waves and highlighted her gorgeous features with a sweep of pink blusher, a dash of sparkly silver eyeshadow and a slick of creamy nude lipstick.

The global pop sensation launched her popup shop in London to help promote her latest album called 'Tension.'

© Getty Kylie performing in Victoria Park in Leicester

Following the memorable event, Kylie was quick to thank her fans on social media. Sharing a message of gratitude, she gushed: "LOVERS [teary emoji] Thank you for showing up for me always.

"TENSION holds some of my favourite memories… and this is only just the beginning! To everyone that's been a part of bringing the Kylie Pop-Up to life THANK YOU."

© Instagram Kylie released her album in September

She finished by adding: "To everyone that queued and came through the doors THANK YOU [heart emoji] and to everyone who couldn’t make it this time… I haven't forgotten about you."