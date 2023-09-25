Kylie Minogue looks ageless in show-stopping mini dress and incredible leather boots

Kylie Minogue seriously won us over in the style stakes at the weekend as she debuted a zesty lime-green mini dress.

Stepping out in London for the opening of her popup store in Piccadilly, Kylie looked ageless in her enchanting tunic dress dripping in tiny glittering jewels. Whilst Kylie always looks flawless, her garment really stood out from the crowd thanks to its unique silhouette and floaty sleeves.

For an added dose of glamour, Kylie, 55, teamed her sublime frock with a pair of classic knee-high leather boots. She toughened up her look with a black manicure and eschewed accessories in favour of a pared-down look.

As for hair and makeup, the former Neighbours actress wore her honeyed locks in tousled waves and highlighted her gorgeous features with a sweep of pink blusher, a dash of sparkly silver eyeshadow and a slick of creamy nude lipstick.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Kylie looked gorgeous in green

The Aussie songstress travelled to London for the launch of her popup shop created to promote her new album called 'Tension'. Her latest project proved an instant success with fans flocking to Piccadilly in the hope of meeting the unofficial queen of pop herself.

Reflecting on the special occasion, Kylie took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude. "LOVERS [teary emoji] Thank you for showing up for me always," she penned.

"TENSION holds some of my favourite memories… and this is only just the beginning! To everyone that's been a part of bringing the Kylie Pop-Up to life THANK YOU."

© Getty The singer always looks flawless

She finished by adding: "To everyone that queued and came through the doors THANK YOU [heart emoji] and to everyone who couldn’t make it this time… I haven't forgotten about you."

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "I wish everyday was a kylie pop up shop day," while a second remarked: "What an amazing weekend! Was so happy I got to experience it!"

© Getty The singer recently performed at Radio 2 in the Park at Victoria Park in Leicester

A third gushed: "It was amazing! I'm enjoying my new Padam mug and the orange Tension cassette! The pop up had incredible energy and everyone in the team was so friendly!" and a fourth sweetly added: "@kylieminogue it was SO MUCH FUN a wave of love," followed by an orange heart emoji.

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Kylie and her musical career! The star shows no signs of slowing down and is set to kick off her hotly anticipated Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort later this year.

© Getty Kylie is set to perform in Las Vegas

Kylie's first-ever U.S. residency kicks off on 3 November and will also serve as opening night for the Venetian's brand-new entertainment venue, Voltaire.

"I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment," Kylie told HELLO!

© Getty Kylie's U.S. residency kicks off on November 3 and serves as the opening night for Voltaire

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later, I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."