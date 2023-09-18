Kylie Minogue puts on a very cheeky display in see-through suit and towering heels

Pop princess Kylie Minogue frequently floors fans with her head-turning looks, and her latest ensemble is no exception.

The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker made a strong case for cobalt blue on Sunday as she took to the stage to perform at Leicester's Victoria Park.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is spellbinding in skintight leather outfit

Braving the elements, Kylie, 55, donned an incredible see-through blue suit featuring a pair of high-waisted trousers and a tailored matching jacket. She looked phenomenal in her cheeky get-up as she confidently strutted her stuff on stage and shared a glimpse of her toned physique.

For a cohesive look, the star rounded off her outfit with a fitted black latex top and a pair of towering heeled boots.

© Getty The songstress donned a daring blue suit

As for hair and makeup, Kylie toughened up her look with a black manicure and smoked out eyeshadow. The Australian songstress wore her flowing blonde tresses in perfectly coiffed waves and finished off her look with a bold red lip. Stunning!

Later in the evening, Kylie wowed fans when she executed a sensational outfit change. Eschewing her bold blue ensemble, the star subsequently set pulses racing in a skin-tight red catsuit which she teamed with a pair of matching knee-high boots.

She appeared in her element as she confidently took to the stage where she performed a slew of classic hits such as 'Spinning Around,' in addition to more recent chart toppers from her forthcoming album, Tension.

© Getty The singer performed at Radio 2 in the Park at Victoria Park in Leicester

It's been an incredibly busy time for the former Neighbours actress. Back in July, Kylie confirmed her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort.

Kylie's first-ever U.S. residency kicks off on 3 November and will also serve as opening night for the Venetian's brand-new entertainment venue, Voltaire.

© Getty Kylie wowed in red

The intimate, 1,000-seat space aims to host not just superstars like Kylie but DJs as well as cabaret and burlesque acts too.

"I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment," Kylie told HELLO!

© Getty Kylie's U.S. residency kicks off on November 3 and serves as the opening night for Voltaire

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later, I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."

And back in July, the singer had plenty to celebrate insofar as her hit song 'Padam Padam' hit number one in the UK airplay charts.

© Getty Kylie at Cannes Film Festival in 2022

Celebrating her achievement, she took to Instagram with a joyous message which read: "Padam Padam is #1 in the UK airplay charts! Wow! THANK YOU for all the love."

Unsurprisingly, her fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "I am so proud of this whole thing I could cry. I won't because I am on the tube, but I could," while a second penned: "You deserve allll the love! Congratulations."