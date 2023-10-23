Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez stuns in figure-hugging leather dress at Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday party

Amid the shimmering ambiance of Beverly Hills' upscale Funke restaurant, a galaxy of stars descended to mark Kim Kardashian's 43rd milestone.

However, amidst this constellation, Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos, captured the spotlight. Donning a figure-hugging leather dress, she exuded grace and elegance.

Lauren's ensemble wasn't the only thing that resonated. Her heartwarming message to the birthday girl was equally enchanting. She penned on Instagram: "What an absolute blast it was celebrating you @KimKardashian.

“Your kind heart shines equally as bright as your beauty, and it's a constant reminder of the incredible person you are, both inside and out. Wishing you endless happiness in the year ahead! Happy Birthday!"

Lauren Sanchez stuns in Black latex dress with Kim Kardashian

The high-profile soirée was a cavalcade of renowned personalities — from Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which included mother Kris and sisters Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.

Kim's post-event Instagram carousel depicted an evening of opulence, with the reality star gleaming amidst her loved ones. Notable figures like Kimora Lee Simmons, Sara Foster, Khadijah Haqq, and Malika Haqq graced the event, leaving fans and followers spellbound with their charisma.

Lauren partied with the likes of Ivanka Trump

The SKIMS entrepreneur, true to her fashion mogul status, made a statement in a vibrant red outfit, its side cut-outs and ties revealing a touch of drama.

Her look, accentuated by sultry orange heels and dark flowing locks, was a celebration of her evolving journey — encapsulated by her birthday cake, a replica of her recent Fortune magazine cover, heralding her among the world's most formidable women.

Lauren at Kim's lavish party

While the night buzzed with fashion moments, Khloé wasn't far behind. Draped in an off-white halterneck mini-dress, she exuded poise and elegance. Adding a hint of nostalgia, attendees donned masks depicting Kim's evolving looks over her illustrious career.

The presence of Ivanka Trump garnered mixed reactions from fans

© Stefanie Keenan Lauren Sanchez with fiance Jeff Bezos

While many showered the birthday girl with love, others were vocal about their reservations with Ivanka's attendance, spotlighting the complex interplay of celebrity and politics.

However, amidst the chatter, Lauren's appearance made waves. Her fans couldn't help but flood her post with adulation, commenting on how radiant she looked. "Stunning as always, Lauren!" and "That dress is everything!" were among the flurry of compliments that graced her feed.