Victoria Beckham looks phenomenal in mini blazer dress and lace tights

Forever the fashionista, Victoria Beckham looked as chic as ever wearing a blazer mini dress and lace tights as she posed alongside a famous friend on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram to wish her pal Kim Kardashian a happy birthday, Victoria looked incredible in the black tailored dress and patterned tights, opting for a pair of black heels to complete the look.

© Instagram Victoria shared birthday wishes for Kim on her Instagram Stories

In the stunning snapshot, the fashion designer was seen posing alongside Isabela Rangel Grutman and Kim, who wore a pair of slouchy trousers, a black fitted T-shirt and a colouful racer jacket.

"Happy birthday @kimkardashian. Kisses xxxxx," Victoria wrote.

Victoria has been making headlines alongside her husband David Beckham since the release of their hit Netflix documentary, Beckham, though our attention is still focused on the mother-of-four's incredible style.

Earlier this week, the former Spice Girl looked the epitome of elegance in a timeless black dress from her eponymous clothing line. Styling the look with a pair of black heels, Victoria once again opted for tights, this time opting for sheer fishnets to round off the look.

It's unclear whether Victoria celebrated Kim's 43rd birthday with her in person, but the Skims founder did throw a bash in Los Angeles on Friday, with a star-studded guestlist that included Hailey Bieber and Ivanka Trump.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kim's birthday party in LA had a host of celebrity guests

Members of the Kardashian were also seen celebrating with Kim, including the family matriarch Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

The mother-of-four wore a daring red cut-out dress with tie detailing, styling her raven hair in soft mermaid waves.