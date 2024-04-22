Michael Douglas’s daughter Carys looks just like Catherine Zeta-Jones as she dons same pink silk dress her mom wore 25 years ago

In a splendid tribute to vintage glamour, Carys Douglas recently celebrated her 21st birthday by stepping into a piece of her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones's fashion history.

The young starlet donned the exact pink silk dress with delicate lace detailing that Catherine wore to the MTV Movie Awards back in 1999.

Carys shared these glamorous snapshots on her Instagram, charmingly noting, "The most perfect 21st I could ask for," marking the occasion with a nod to her stylish roots.

The festivities were rich in sentiment and style, echoing through the loving posts both her parents shared.

© Instagram Carys dons the same dress her mother wore 25 years ago

Michael Douglas took to Instagram with a throwback photo of him and Carys at the Cannes Film Festival, encapsulating his feelings in a simple yet profound caption, “Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness.”

Meanwhile, Catherine posted a series of photos showcasing Carys from her baby years to today, along with heartfelt words, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas You are the joy of my life."

© Jim Smeal Catherine Zeta-Jones during The 1999 MTV Movie Awards

The relationship between Carys and Catherine is deeply woven with mutual respect and affection, often highlighted in their public exchanges and shared interests, particularly in fashion.

Carys regards her mother not only as a "fashion icon" but also as the "funniest person" she knows, underscoring the unique bond they share.

© Instagram Carys celebrating her 21st

This connection shines through in their interactions, with Carys telling HELLO!, "We are very close – we talk about everything. It's really special – I am lucky."

Fashion isn't the only aspect of their lives that is intensely shared. Both Carys and her brother Dylan are exploring careers in the entertainment industry, supported yet cautiously watched over by their parents.

© Instagram Carys blowing out candles

Despite their concerns, Catherine expressed on Today that they could see their children's passion for acting was genuine, noting they were well aware of the realities of fame and celebrity.

The principles of respect and manners are paramount in the Douglas family. Catherine has instilled these values firmly in her children, explaining how she emphasized good manners from an early age.

"There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners," she stated, revealing her approach to parenting which mixes discipline with understanding.

