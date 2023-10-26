LeAnn Rimes' endless legs look phenomenal in thigh-split dress as she teases exciting return

LeAnn Rimes looks just as incredible now as she did seven years ago – and she proved it by sharing a throwback video that saw her rocking a stunning dress.

The 41-year-old singer took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her appearance on the UK version of 'DWTS', 'Strictly Come Dancing' where she performed a track to promote her album, 'Remnants' back in 2016. LeAnn's sculpted physique was evident, and her toned legs looked never-ending in a silk navy dress that boasted a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

Teasing a return to the UK, the 'Blue' singer penned: "Sweet memories from London! I can't believe we were there to release 'remnants' seven years ago… we may have to make a trip back over soon, I miss you all."

Her followers were all in agreement that she should return, with one pleading: "Please come back to the UK! We miss you." A second said: "Yes! We need the LR in person SOON please + thank you."

A third added: "Wow 7 years ago where does the time go, yes please LeAnn all of us fans can't wait to welcome you back to the UK." A fourth said: "We need u to do another concert in the UK."

Others were blown away by LeAnn's appearance with many calling her "beautiful" and "perfection". It's not surprising that she has remained in great shape as she previously revealed that she's "serious" about exercise and works out four days a week, even when she's touring.

LeAnn Rimes looked gorgeous in her silk dress

"I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room,” she once told Us Weekly. "I'm serious about my exercise. I don't just doodle around.

"I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you've got to put in the effort!" She and her husband Eddie Cibrian also like to take SoulCycle classes together, hike, and walk around their neighborhood.

When it comes to her diet, LeAnn is all about balance. "Sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," she told Women's Health.

LeAnn Rimes works hard to maintain her figure

LeAnn is currently on her 'the story… so far' tour in support of her latest album, titled God's Work, which was released nearly a year ago. Ahead of the album's release, the singer opened up about how her attitude to songwriting has changed, especially since turning 40 last year.

"They always say, when you turn 40, especially for women that you just don't give a [expletive] anymore, and I'm totally okay with that in the best of ways [especially] about other people's opinions," she told Country Living.

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian enjoy working out together

"It took me getting to a certain place in life to be able to explore some of these deeper, darker crevices that sometimes we aren't immediately drawn to," LeAnn added of the personal nature of the album.

She continued: "I write to figure out how I feel about certain things. Not until I write the song do I realize the deeper levels of what I'm feeling about a certain topic.

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes works out four days a week

"As I explored all of these different facets of myself, I got to ask some pretty deep questions about my own upbringing, you know, the way we've been programmed as a society. I think really this album is full of unanswered questions."

