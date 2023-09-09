LeAnn Rimes' daring red swimsuit has fans saying the same thing

Seasons come and go, but the summer essence lingers a little longer for some, and in the spotlight is none other than the sensational LeAnn Rimes.

LeAnn's recent social media splash not only teased her fans with a big announcement but also showcased the singer in a radiant light.

Adorning a fiery red swimsuit, the plunging V neckline flawlessly accentuated her sculpted figure. In the short clip she shared, LeAnn is seen making her way towards her dog, Fleetwood, who is endearingly dressed in a Santa Claus outfit. To add a twist, Fleetwood carries a note for LeAnn, a call for action of sorts from Santa himself.

Reading aloud, the voiceover chimed in with a Santa-esque tone: "Dear LeAnn, It's almost that time of year, and I need your help again this year to spread some joy over the holidays."

As she continued, the voice listed a series of cities – Biloxi, Nashville, Troy, Las Vegas, Greenville, Orlando, and Miami, revealing a tour that would set the stage for the holiday spirit.

LeAnn’s face lit up with excitement, and she jovially exclaimed to her furry companion, "Alright, Fleetwood, it looks like we're going on tour."

While the announcement is intriguing enough, what caught most fans' attention was LeAnn’s captivating presence in the video. Her caption playfully hinted at the duality of her post, "When Santa interrupts your bathing session… looks like we’re going on tour."

The floodgates of admiration opened in her comment section. "Can we take a second to appreciate how amazing she looks?!?!" read one, while another called her a "Total smoke show." Another fan pointed out, "Back muscles tho!!", drawing attention to her toned physique.

© Instagram LeAnn Rimes enchants her Texas audience on tour in a white crochet knit dress

But while many were focused on her appearance, a significant portion of her fanbase couldn't contain their exhilaration for the upcoming tour. One fan expressed their enthusiasm by declaring it the "Best present ever."

The forthcoming tour isn't just about holiday cheer. It promises a blend of holiday classics and a collection of LeAnn’s chart-toppers.

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes CMT Music Awards 2023

There’s also a buzz that some tracks from her latest album, God's Work, released on September 16, will grace the setlist.

She spoke with Country Living ahead of the album's release about its three-year long journey and the significance of its drop not only close to her 40th birthday last August, but also after the 25th anniversary of her career.

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes during The 39th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States

"They always say, when you turn 40, especially for women that you just don't give a [expletive] anymore, and I'm totally okay with that in the best of ways [especially] about other people's opinions," said LeAnn, who rose to fame at age 13 thanks to her hit "Blue."

"It took me getting to a certain place in life to be able to explore some of these deeper, darker crevices that sometimes we aren't immediately drawn to," LeAnn added of the personal nature of the album.