Carol Vorderman sets pulses racing in skintight latex dress - and wow

Carol Vorderman resembled a bodacious bombshell on Tuesday as she strutted her stuff in a skin-tight red latex dress.

Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old shared a sensational video of herself gliding down a corridor in her glossy red frock. She looked ageless in her garment which featured a square neckline, flattering horizontal panels, a pencil skirt and thick spaghetti straps.

Take a look at a similar look in the video below...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shimmies in red leather leggings

In the beauty department, Carol made a strong case for Hollywood glamour – and we're seriously here for it! Highlighting her chiselled features, the mother-of-two opted for a lit-from-within foundation, a sculpting bronzer, bold eyeliner and a nude lipstick. Gorgeous!

She finished off her glamorous get-up with a pair of glittering pendant earrings, a white manicure and a pair of perspex heels.

© Instagram The former Countdown star posed up a storm

Captioning her update, Carol penned: "RU PAUL'S DRAG RACE UK. Coming up on Thursday at 9pm @dragraceukbbc @michellevisage @rupaulofficial @bbcthree @bbciplayer."

She continued: "I'm thrilled to say I'm on the Snatch Game. Yessssssss. Guest judges myself and the wonderful @alexandraburke," followed by a couple of red heart emojis.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "You look amazing as always," while another chimed in: "The leather queen."

© Instagram Carol looked ravishing in red

A third commented: "Breathtakingly gorgeous," and a fourth gushed: "You are pure perfection, Carol!"

This isn't the first time Carol has caused a stir with her sartorial prowess. Earlier this week, the TV host posted a glamorous snapshot of herself rocking head-to-toe blue.

© Instagram Carol's turned heads in knee-high boots

Commanding attention, the presenter donned a smart pale blue shirt which she effortlessly teamed with some high-waisted, dark skinny jeans.

On her feet, meanwhile, the 62-year-old seriously spruced up her autumnal outfit with a pair of incredible powder blue knee-high leather boots.

Reacting in the comments section, one loyal fan wrote: "Absolutely stunning," while another sweetly added: "Wow, absolutely beautiful [red heart emojis] like your outfit and the boots are great with it."

© Getty Images Carol is a doting mum to two children

When she's not showing off her enviable wardrobe, Carol relishes spending time with her two children. She is a doting mother to daughter Katie and son Cameron whom she shares with her ex-husband Patrick King. The former couple were married from 1990 until 2000.

Cameron, who suffers from severe learning disabilities, gained his master's degree from Dundee University in September 2021. At the time, Carol penned a touching post which read: "It's very hard for these kids… They get bullied and told they're 'odd' when really they have a superpower because they see the world a different way."

© Getty Images Carol Vorderman and Katie King attend the Pride Of Britain Awards

"So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying, changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer".

She finished by adding: "Now he is THE MASTER and I couldn't be more proud of him."

Katie, meanwhile, studied at Cambridge University where she achieved a PhD in nanotechnology.