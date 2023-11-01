Louise Redknapp, 48, shows off endless legs and ageless beauty in daring slinky dress

Louise Redknapp has proven just how ageless she really is as she posed up a storm in a slinky dress that showcased her endless legs for one of her best throwback posts to date.

The former Eternal singer decided to mark the 23rd anniversary of her hit single Beautiful Inside, sharing some of the highlights of a photoshoot she did in order to promote the song. In one photo, Louise reclined in a slinky black dress that showed off her toned legs, and in the snaps she looked just like she does in present day!

Other snaps saw her rocking a grey dress alongside several oversized bracelets as she embodied a Hollywood starlet from the Golden Era, while another saw her resemble a heartthrob with her wavy hair as she posed alongside a dog.

In her caption, the 48-year-old said: "Time for another anniversary this time for one of my personal favourite singles 'Beautiful Inside' - which was released 23 years ago today.

Louise is so ageless!

"I love the sample on this track, the futuristic video and the fab photoshoot we did with Tim and Winston!!!… check out the last slide. Beautiful Inside features on my Greatest Hits, which is out now - Link in bio xxx."

Her fans were quick to react in the comments as one enthused: "An amazing single. Deserved better on the charts. For Your Eyes Only still should have been the follow up," and a second added: "Yet another one of my absolute FAVES! However you're making me feel extremely old @louiseredknapp."

© Shutterstock Louise is always so stylish

A third penned: "Love this video! I used to call MTV Select & The Box repeatedly to see it in the lead up to the single release. My favourite video of yours!" while a fourth commented: "My favourite photoshoot of yours! Instantly iconic."

Last month, the popular singer looked like she had stepped out of a 70s dance video, as the star worked up a sweat in a stunning snap, which showed her donning a long-sleeve bodysuit while rocking a 'wet look' hairstyle and vampy smokey eye look.

© David M. Benett The star showed off her beauty

"Some days you just gotta bring the attitude," the singer captioned her Instagram Story, adding a punch emoji to her powerful statement.

