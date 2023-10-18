Louise Redknapp is so sultry in barefoot double denim outfit

Louise Redknapp is currently enjoying her renaissance and the star has been celebrating with some of her most daring outfits to date alongside a series of risque photoshoots, including her most recent one.

Sharing a glimpse inside the shoot, the former Eternal singer rocked a daring double denim outfit consisting of a stunning jacket that was undone around the chest and a pair of cuffed skinny jeans that showed off her svelete figure. The star also opted to go barefoot for the risque shoot as she posed on a wooden stool as he blonde locks blowed around behind her.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp dazzles in 80's bomber jacket and jeans

Louise had her sultriest pose for the shoot, staring seductively down the camera, as she commented: "@peacocks_fashion can't beat double denim, worth the wait," finishing the post off with a set of eye emojis.

Her latest shoot comes after the singer headed out with new boyfriend Drew Michael as the duo attended the 2023 Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London.

© Instagram Louise looked at her sultry best in the daring photoshoot

Louise made sure to step out in style, with the 48-year-old rocking a patent leather mini shirt and a crisp white Dolce & Gabbana shirt which she styled further with sheer black tights and an oversized blazer.

She finished off the bold outfit with satin YSL heels, which boasted embellishing on the tips, and drop-down earrings. With her hair slicked into a side-parting, Louise accentuated her pretty facial features with a striking red lip and well-defined eyes.

© Backgrid Louise recently went public with her new man

Their outing came days after their public debut at the Pride of Britain Awards, although they opted to avoid taking photos together on the red carpet. However, Louise was spotted entering the venue with her handsome partner and were later seen dining together.

She was recently asked about Drew during an appearance on Loose Women. "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice," gushed Louise, adding: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy."

© Shutterstock The star always looks as glam as possible

Last month, in pictures obtained by MailOnline, the singer was snapped with her new beau after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

Not much is known about Louise's new man but he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

© Instagram The star has a glamorous line with Peacocks

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".