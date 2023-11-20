Brad Pitt channels Fight Club character Tyler Durden as he arrives at F1 Grand Prix

Brad Pitt made a stylish appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, reminiscent of his iconic character Tyler Durden from the 1999 film "Fight Club."

Celebrating his first anniversary with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Brad turned heads with his sandy blonde short hair, a snug jacket, and tinted sunglasses, exuding the same bad boy charm he portrayed as Ed Norton's alter ego in the David Fincher classic.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner’s ensemble, complete with a popped collar and blue jeans, reinforced his status as a timeless matinee idol.

He was seen making his way into the paddock of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, which hosted the grand three-day F1 event, dubbed the sport's biggest-ever spectacle.

The actor's presence at F1 tracks throughout the season aligns with his involvement in the upcoming racing drama "Apex," directed by Joseph Kosinski of "Top Gun: Maverick" fame. In the film, Brad stars alongside Damson Idris and Javier Bardem, playing a veteran Formula 1 driver who emerges from retirement to mentor a rising star, portrayed by Idris.

Recent reports suggested that Brad's project faced hurdles due to changes in sponsorship deals following the writer's strike.

The production had previously recorded extensive footage, including scenes of Brad driving a Formula Two car with a Formula One aero-package at the Silverstone Circuit in July.

However, the 118-day actor's strike, impacting nearly two million industry jobs, halted location work and led to speculation about the film's progress and the fate of the pre-recorded footage.

Contrary to these rumors, Formula 1 confirmed to MailOnline that the movie is progressing smoothly.

Despite the challenges, including the potential scrapping of valuable footage due to sponsorship deal changes, the film is back on track.

Brad, co-producing with Jerry Bruckheimer and Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton, had reportedly faced the daunting task of discarding footage worth tens of millions of pounds.

Brad's character, Sonny Hayes, is set to showcase his journey from retirement back to the competitive world of racing, alongside Idris's Joshua Pearce, and against formidable rivals in the sport.

Javier Bardem is expected to portray Sonny's APXGP team principal, while Lewis Hamilton is rumored to have a role, possibly as himself.

Hamilton shared his thoughts on the project, expressing both nerves and excitement. "There are nerves because it is something we've been working on for so long. We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about," he said.

