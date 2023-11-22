Kelly Clarkson showcases incredible physique in waist-cinching dress with plunging neckline

Kelly Clarkson has recently showcased a remarkable transformation on her talk show over the past few months.

And on Tuesday, ditching her usual business attire for a hippie chic country look, Kelly turned heads in a stunning waist-cinching frock.

The dress, with a plunging neckline and belted waist, highlighted the 41-year-old American Idol alum’s slimmer waistline after a noticeable weight loss journey following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

On her show, Kelly was joined by Leslie Odom Jr. from Hamilton. Reflecting on her early singing days, Kelly shared, "We lived in a very small duplex and I don't think my neighbors liked my singing either."

The conversation turned to their shared love for Whitney Houston's songs, particularly "The Greatest Love Of All."

Leslie opened up about the transformative power of journaling, stating, "It's a chance for me to find out where I am before the day starts."

This sentiment was echoed by another guest, Mike Birbiglia, who finds journaling helpful to "see my own life as a story."

Kelly's recent weight loss has sparked curiosity and admiration from her fans. After posting an eye-catching photo on Instagram before appearing on Jimmy Fallon, speculations arose about her weight loss method.

Addressing these speculations, Kelly credits her new physique to healthier lifestyle choices rather than resorting to medications like Ozempic.

She attributes much of her health transformation to the insights gained from Steven Gundry's "Plant Paradox" book. Speaking candidly on NBC's Today show, Kelly explained her journey, "I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006."

She highlighted that the weight loss was a byproduct of her health-focused changes, saying, "For me, it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

© Emma McIntyre Kelly Clarkson and ex Brandon Blackstock with their two children in 2019

Reflecting on the pressures of the music industry in her 2020 interview with Glamour UK, Kelly recalled feeling compared to other artists and the challenge of maintaining an authentic image.

"I can't compete with that. That's not even my image. That's not who I am. That's who they are," she said, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself in an industry often obsessed with image.

