Kelly Clarkson looks better than ever in skintight red dress and new hairstyle

Kelly Clarkson dazzled in a vibrant red ensemble during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning artist, who hails from Texas, was radiant as she showcased her trimmer figure in a scarlet, semi-sheer dress that gracefully accentuated her silhouette, paired with striking red print platform heels.

The 41-year-old singer and talk show host chose to style her honey blonde tresses up, stepping away from her usual down-do, adding an air of sophistication to her look.

On this day, her show welcomed a lineup of high-profile guests, including Lisa Vanderpump, who delved into the latest on Vanderpump Rules, and Daisy Ridley, who discussed her potential return to the Star Wars franchise.

Sharing moments from the show on Instagram, Kelly posted, "Hanging out with @DaisyRidley, @LisaVanderpump and author-caregiver @nurse.hadley today on Kelly!" The post reflected the dynamic and engaging atmosphere that has become a hallmark of her show.

Kelly's career has been on an impressive trajectory. Her recent album Chemistry received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, a testament to her enduring talent and appeal.

Her daytime talk show has also been a monumental success, securing six Daytime Emmy Awards — including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Host for Clarkson herself.

Adding to her bustling schedule, Kelly's Las Vegas residency has been met with such enthusiasm that additional shows have been booked through the winter, allowing more fans the chance to experience her powerhouse performances live.

Recently, Kelly candidly addressed the significant weight loss that has been the subject of much speculation among fans.

In her cover story for People magazine, she revealed that a combination of lifestyle changes contributed to her transformation.

Embracing the pedestrian-friendly environment of her new home in New York City, Kelly has incorporated walking into her daily routine, a stark contrast to her driving habits in Los Angeles.

Alongside this increase in physical activity, Kelly has taken her doctor's advice to heart, adjusting her diet to focus on protein while reducing carbs. These dietary changes have not only benefited her health but also allowed her to indulge in her love for meat, as she humorously apologizes to vegetarians.

Kelly's commitment to her health is a family affair; she often includes her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, in her active lifestyle.

Whether it's walking the dogs, going for ice cream, making slime, or visiting museums, Kelly ensures that her family stays active together. She's also embraced wellness trends, like infrared saunas and cold plunges, to support her health journey.

The changes in Kelly's diet have been impactful, with her noting a significant weight loss since adhering more closely to her doctor's guidance. She emphasizes a balanced approach, stating, "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple of years I didn't."

Her transformation became notably apparent when she returned to the set of her talk show, now based in NYC, looking visibly slimmer. At the time, she attributed the change to 'healthier choices,' showing that her dedication to well-being is as much about feeling good as it is about looking good.

