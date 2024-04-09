Kelly Clarkson highlights tiny waist in leather mini-skirt for stunning new appearance

Kelly Clarkson is having more fun with fashion since relocating to New York City – and her style evolution is hard to miss.

The 41-year-old can pull off many looks but her penchant for leather is one of her best.

On Monday's episode of her eponymous talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she looked incredible rocking a black leather mini skirt with matching knee-high boots and tights.

Kelly teamed the high-waisted skirt with a Billy Joel T-shirt, which highlighted her trim waist and slender legs following her recent weight loss.

In keeping with her edgy ensemble, Kelly accessorized with multiple rings, necklaces, and small hoop earrings, wearing her hair down in soft waves with her choppy bangs.

The American Idol alum has been experimenting more with her looks since moving to the East Coast.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela Erlanger, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Since moving to NYC, the award-winning singer has also been inspired by the fast pace of life and is walking everywhere, something that wasn't all that easy in LA.

Kelly Clarkson has lost a significant amount of weight

As a result, Kelly has gone down several dress sizes, recently telling People the steps she walks in Manhattan give her "quite the workout".

However, Kelly hasn't lost weight for appearance's sake, but for her health. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn't."

This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," she said.

© NBC Kelly's weight loss has been aided by walking everywhere

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

Kelly had no choice but to take her doctor's advice after she was told she was pre-diabetic. During a conversation with actor Kevin James on her talk show in February, she made the startling admission after The King of Queens star complimented her appearance.

"Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic," she confessed. "That's literally what happened. I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."

© NBC Kelly was pre-diabetic before she lost weight

Kelly went on: "But I wasn't shocked by it. They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet…'"

She added: "Then I waited two years and then I was like, 'OK,' I'll do something about it."

Before Kelly shed light on her health journey, there were rumors that she turned to Ozempic – an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes, also known for its appetite-suppressing effects.

© Getty Images Kelly is experimenting more with her style

While she never responded to these claims, in 2019, she addressed similar rumors that she turned to weight-loss supplements to help her slim down.

"Other fake news that's going around about me is that I've been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true," she wrote on Twitter.

"I ain't got time 4 all that," she added. "I eat the same stuff I always have. It's all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."

