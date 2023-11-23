Isla Fisher, 47, commands attention in tiny white bikini photo that will turn your head

Isla Fisher knows one way to promote her series, 'Wolf Like Me' – and it involves her rocking a tiny white bikini.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a gorgeous throwback photo of herself modeling a plunging bikini top. The photo was taken from a high angle and showed off Isla's décolletage as she gazed into the camera while her fiery red hair cascaded down her chest.

WATCH: Isla Fisher stars in 'Wolf Like Me'

Captioning the intimate snapshot, the Australian actress cheekily penned: "Got your attention! Now watch Wolf Like Me @stanaustralia @peacock @amazonprime."

She accompanied her bikini photo with several stills from the second season of the show, which saw her sporting a fake baby bump alongside her on-screen partner, Josh Gad.

The Peacock mystery series is set in suburban Australia, and season one followed Josh – who plays Gary – and Isla – who plays Mary – getting to know each other after a car crash involving Josh's fictional eleven-year-old daughter, who is played by Ariel Donoghue.

Season two sees them navigating the next phase of their relationship, which includes Mary's pregnancy and the birth of their wolf child.

© Getty Images Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have been together since 2001

Isla lives in Australia with her husband of 13 years, Sacha Baron Cohen, and their children Olive, Elula, and Montgomery. The couple is very private about their home life, but Isla has shared snippets of her routine with her children in the past.

In an interview in 2021 with Australia's Women's Weekly, she shared a candid look at family life behind closed doors. "One of the perks of being an actor is you have a bunch of silly voices in your back pocket to whip out at bedtime," she said.

She also revealed that she adores reading to her brood, adding: "There's often a teachable lesson that leads to interesting discussions. If somebody is having a problem at school or something, I'll tailor the bedtime story a little bit to align with whatever's going on."

© Getty Images Isla Fisher and and Sacha Baron Cohen share three children

Isla and Sacha have been together for almost 23 years after meeting in 2001 at a "pretentious party" in Sydney. They got engaged in 2004 and married six years later in Paris.

Sacha previously told the New York Times that they had bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party". He said it was love at first sight for him as he found Isla "hilarious," although he thinks she took more convincing of their future together.

"I knew instantly," he said. "I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

© Photo: Instagram Isla Fisher's dad passed away in January 2023

With the holiday season fast approaching, it will no doubt be a difficult time for Isla as it will mark her first since the death of her beloved father, Brian. Back in January, she announced his passing on Instagram with an emotional message alongside several touching photos of the pair together.

"How do you live without someone that you can't live without? How lucky am I to have had you as my dad. You were hilarious, positive and my best friend," she began.

© Photo: Instagram Isla Fisher's late dad, Brian

"No matter what was going in my life on you always asked me if I was having fun," Isla continued. "I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary.

"I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father," she ended her post.

