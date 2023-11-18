Jennifer Lopez, 54, displays incredibly toned physique in risqué cut-out dress – stunning photos

Jennifer Lopez was on hand to support her husband, Ben Affleck, on Friday – but her head-turning appearance completely stole the show.

The 54-year-old looked sensational wearing a daring cut-out dress by David Koma for the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament at The Palazzo in Las Vegas.

Jennifer oozed glamour as she posed for photos alongside Ben – who co-founded the Eastern Congo Initiative with Whitney Williams in 2010, "an advocacy and funding organization focused on working with and for the people of eastern Congo".

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares rare video of Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday

The singer's incredibly toned physique was front and center in her sleeveless, figure-hugging frock, which boasted a sheer panel from her shoulder to her tiny waist and silver rhinestone detailing across the chest, neck, and hem.

The stunning outfit also highlighted her long legs with a shorter hemline on one side and a floor-sweeping version on the other.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez looked exquisite in her David Koma dress

Of course, her hair and makeup were equally as glamorous. Her caramel tresses were expertly styled in voluminous waves with a center parting, and she enhanced her killer smile with glossy lips, adding a warm pop of blush and a radiant complexion.

To complete her look, Jennifer accessorized with a sparkling black clutch, open-toed black strappy heels, and large silver earrings. Ben, meanwhile, looked dapper in a blue suit and white shirt.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez's dress featured silver rhinestone embellishment

It was no doubt an extra special trip for the couple as Vegas is where they tied the knot on July 6, 2022, after rekindling their romance back in April 2021.

They had an intimate wedding at the Little White Chapel before marrying again in front of family and friends at Ben's incredible $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, one month later.

Following the ceremony, Jennifer said in her newsletter, On the J.Lo: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both looked incredible

"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

She added: "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to." She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked so in love

The 'On the Floor' singer later shared more details about their surprise nuptials, revealing: "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

© Photo: Custom Jennifer married Ben in 2022

She added: "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Jennifer and Ben were originally engaged in 2002 but split two years later. However, they rekindled their relationship in 2021, and last year, Ben popped the question for a second time.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.