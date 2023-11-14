Idris Elba's wife Sabrina displays striking features in figure-hugging dress – see stunning photos

She may have been flying solo on Monday, but Sabrina Elba didn't need her famous husband by her side to have all eyes on her.

The 34-year-old – who married Luther star Idris Elba in 2019 – looked incredible in a color-block midi dress as she attended The Inaugural Mothers' Ball presented by mothers2mothers at The V&A museum in London.

Sabrina put her statuesque frame on display in her figure-hugging, white strapless dress that boasted a black hue across the middle and keyhole detailing down the center of the chest.

© Getty Images Sabrina Elba looked gorgeous in her color-block dress

Her striking features were elevated by her sleek pixie cut, a highlighted complexion, glossy lips, and winged eyeliner. She accessorized with long black gloves, dainty earrings, a sparkling necklace, and towering strappy heels.

Sabrina and Idris celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in April after tying the knot in Morocco in front of 150 of their friends and family in 2019.

© Getty Images Sabrina Elba accessorized with long gloves and towering heels

The couple shared their wedding photos in British Vogue's bridal issue in June 2019. In the accompanying interview, they opened up about their three-day celebrations, with Sabrina telling the magazine: "We want the guests to leave remembering the importance of love. Behind all the glitz and the flowers, that's what matters."

Idris also revealed how meeting Sabrina had changed his mind about marriage. He was previously married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006, and Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003.

© Getty Images Sabrina Elba was joined at the event by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

"You know, I'm 47 this year, been married, and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…" Idris told Vogue, before sharing how she has changed his life.

"Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

© Getty Images Idris Elba and Sabring Elba married in 2019

For their wedding weekend, Sabrina opted for not one, or even two, but three wedding dresses. Her first was a bespoke one-shoulder maxi dress by Maatano which had a contrasting tie around the waist and split leg, offering a look at Sabrina's strappy white heels.

The second dress was a traditional floor-length style with gold embroidery by Xarrago, in keeping with the ivory and gold ensembles the rest of her wedding party were wearing.

While Sabrina opted for sleek, fitted dresses for the rest of her celebrations, the Vera Wang gown she wore for the ceremony featured a full skirt crafted from French tulle and a striking asymmetric neckline.

The 'Sabine' wedding dress cost over $3,000 and Sabrina complemented her gown by wearing her hair in an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Sabrina Elba wore a beautiful Vera Wang gown for her 2019 wedding to Idris Elba

In fact, Sabrina credits Charlotte with calming her nerves before she exchanged vows with Idris.

During a Q&A on Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Happy Hour in 2020, Sabrina told her: "I was so nervous sitting in that chair about to get ready and you just got right in between my lap, and you came in real close, and you were like, 'You're good! You're going to be beautiful, don't worry…,' and it was just the most calming experience. I went out feeling like 'Damn, I am that girl!'"

Charlotte Tilbury was Sabrina Elba's wedding makeup artist

She continued: "I am just so eternally grateful of you for that because everything was just so fast, fast, fast and you were just like, 'Sit down, relax!'"

