Cher, 77, looks incredible in shimmering top and studded jeans during Christmas in Rockefeller

Cher illuminated New York City with her radiant presence during the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special.

This festive event, which was broadcast on November 29 on NBC and Peacock, showcased the 77-year-old superstar in a dazzling ensemble that perfectly captured the holiday spirit.

In the heart of the Big Apple, Cher donned a shimmering metallic top complemented by a matching coat, elevating her attire with stylish studded jeans.

Her look was completed with striking long silver earrings, adding a touch of glamour to the wintry evening in New York City.

© Instagram Cher dazzled the crowds

Taking center stage at the iconic 30 Rock, Cher captivated the audience with her new holiday single, “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

Accompanied by dancers who sparkled in sequin mini dresses, Cher's performance was a highlight of the tree-lighting ceremony.

© NBC MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

The event also featured an array of talented artists, including host and performer Kelly Clarkson, Chloe Bailey, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer, and others. The Radio City Rockettes added to the spectacle with a mesmerizing holiday-themed routine.

The release of Cher's debut holiday album, "Christmas," in October 2023 marked a new milestone in her illustrious career.

© Andreas Rentz Cher performs on stage in black sparkly pants

In a conversation with Billboard, Cher revealed that this project was unplanned. “I had no intention of doing a Christmas album,” she admitted. “But Warner Records suggested it, and I agreed on the condition that I could make it my own."

Cher's approach to the album was to select songs that, while festive, were not strictly traditional Christmas tunes. “They’re not ‘Christmas Christmas’ songs," she explained, "but just great songs that people love.”

Cher's self-critical nature usually keeps her from praising her own work, but this time, she confessed to loving the songs on the album, a sentiment echoed by listeners. "Christmas" is Cher's first studio album featuring original material in a decade and includes a blend of four original songs and her unique interpretations of holiday classics such as “Santa Baby.”

© NBC Singer Cher during an interview with Jimmy Fallon

One of the album's highlights is a soul-stirring duet with Stevie Wonder on “What Christmas Means to Me.”

In addition to her performance at the Rockefeller Center, Cher also graced the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There, she delivered an electrifying rendition of “DJ Play a Christmas Song” in front of the iconic Macy’s in Herald Square, looking fierce in a white shirt, black tie, and bedazzled black pants. Cher's holiday appearances and her new album have added a touch of her unmistakable charisma to this year's festive season.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.