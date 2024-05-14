Cher dares to bare in revealing cut-out bodysuit for stunning new appearance

Cher made sure all eyes were on her when she rocked up to an LA premiere wearing a revealing bodysuit on Monday.

The 77-year-old looked incredible at the Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion premiere, displaying her slim physique in a black one-piece that exposed sections of her chest, stomach, and thigh.

The bedazzled bodysuit clung to Cher's figure and boasted nude paneling, fabric shaped into lightning bolts across her chest, and a chunky silver fabric belt.

Cher completed her outfit with a long, silver jacket that featured large, embellished lapels and a pair of black ankle boots.

© Getty Images Cher looked incredible in her cut-out bodysuit

As for her makeup, she matched her purple eyeshadow to the lining of her coat and accentuated her killer cheekbones with a pop of blush and nude lip.

Her raven hair cascaded down her chest in loose waves with face-framing bangs.

Cher's head-turning appearance comes after she revealed she turned down a date with the late Elvis Presley.

The celebrated singer appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and revealed she hesitated to pursue a potential romance with one of the biggest music stars of all time because of his formidable reputation.

© Getty Images Cher added a floor-length embellished coat to her outfit

She explained: "It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation and I mean. 'I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men.'"

Cher is currently in a relationship with 38-year-old record executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

Revealing why she would rather date someone younger than her, she said: "I would rather date men from later generations, who 'were raised by women like me' and were therefore never scared of me."

© Getty Images Cher was joined at the event by Pink

She added: "And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older - well, now they're all dead. But before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me."

Cher has openly addressed the 40-year age difference between her and Alexander, humorously stating on social media in response to a fan's inquiry about what she likes about him: "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers."

Their romance first caught the public's eye during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and they were later seen holding hands at Craig's in early November of the same year.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Cher is dating Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander was involved with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex, with whom he shares a three-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

The couple parted ways after Alexander admitted to infidelity.

Despite concerns from fans about Cher's involvement with Alexander following his past relationship, Cher assured her followers that she was in love but not naive, stating, "I'm in love, not blinded by it."