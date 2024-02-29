Cher, 77, looks incredible as she twins with boyfriend Alexander Edward, 38, in matching outfit

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards turned heads with their coordinated ensembles at the Balmain F/W24 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The iconic singer, at 77, exuded elegance in wide-cut light blue denim jeans paired with a black corset that highlighted her slender waist.

To complement her outfit, Cher chose black leather block-heeled boots that added to her height and an oversized black blazer with eye-catching textured lapels.

For her makeup, Cher opted for a subtle look that accentuated her timeless beauty, complete with a pink lip that showcased her radiant smile.

© WWD Alexander Edwards and Cher at Balmain RTW Fall 2024

Alexander, 38, mirrored Cher's style by also wearing wide-cut light blue denim jeans. He embraced a country-inspired vibe with chunky black leather boots and a black shirt adorned with star details on the collar, rounding off his look with an oversized black blazer similar to Cher's.

The couple's appearance at the fashion event marks a happy chapter in their relationship following their reconciliation in September, after rumors of a split in May. Despite speculation, it was clarified that the pair were not engaged before their brief separation.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Cher twinned with her beau

Their romance first caught the public's eye during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and they were later seen holding hands at Craigs in early November of the same year.

Cher has openly addressed the considerable age difference between her and Alexander, humorously stating on social media in response to a fan's inquiry about what she likes about him, "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers."

© MIGUEL MEDINA US singer Alexander Edwards (R) and US singer Cher leave after the presentation

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander was involved with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

The couple parted ways after Alexander admitted to infidelity. Despite concerns from fans about Cher's involvement with Alexander following his past relationship, Cher assured her followers that she was in love but not naive, stating, "I'm in love, not blinded by it."

© Peter White The couple reunited in September

The couple, who have a 40-year age gap, were seen enjoying a double dinner date with J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer shortly before attending Paris Fashion Week together, solidifying their status as a couple and proving that love knows no age.

