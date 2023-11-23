Cher, 77, steals the show in incredibly tight pants for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance – fans react

Cher won rave reviews for her performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday – but it's not just her vocal talents that stole the show, her head-turning outfit did too!

The 77-year-old closed out the annual parade, performing just before the arrival of Santa Claus, by singing a rendition of her track, 'DJ Play a Christmas Song' from her very first holiday album, 'Christmas'.

Taking to the stage for her headline performance, Cher looked as youthful as ever in a pair of skintight leather pants that boasted bejeweled embellishments and perfectly hugged her toned legs, which looked never-ending in a pair of killer heels.

© NBC Cher looked gorgeous in her skintight leather pants

Letting the lower half of her outfit be the center of attention, Cher added a white, buttoned-down shirt and a skinny black tie that hung loosely around her neck.

Her raven hair was worn down in voluminous waves and her smooth complexion was highlighted by glossy lips and vivid pink eyeshadow. To accessorize her ensemble, the 'Believe' singer added sheer black fingerless gloves and ornate, gold dangly earrings that dropped to her collarbone.

Cher was introduced by 'Today' star Hoda Kotb, who said: "We've been ready for this performance all morning long. It is finally here. What can be said about this person that hasn't already been said?"

Hoda added: "She is an icon in the truest sense of the word. No one does it like she does."

© NBC Cher accessorized with some ornate jewelry

When Cher appeared on stage, she was wearing a shimmering silver coat which she soon took off to reveal her chic outfit underneath. It's safe to say that the legendary singer was a highlight of the parade, with many viewers sharing their amazement over her performance on social media.

"Am I the only one who thought Cher just knocked her performance out of the park in the Thanksgiving Day Parade?! To think she's 77! Dolly ain't got [expletive] on her," one person penned on X.

A second said: "Umm @cher just crushed her @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade performance." A third added: "Absolutely living for @cher on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade." A fourth wrote: "That time Cher saved the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

© NBC Cher was surrounded by dancers in red nutcracker and silver costumes

With the parade being broadcast live on NBC, some hiccups were to be expected. Cher's performance was momentarily interrupted by a multi-colored glitch that appeared on the screen halfway through her song.

While she continued singing, a mix of red, green, and gold colors appeared on the NBC broadcast, as well as a YouTube TV feed. However, there appeared to be no complaints about the glitch, with viewers instead left in awe by Cher's stage presence.

Cher's performance was praised by viewers

Other entertainment at the 97th annual parade included songs from David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Jon Batiste, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, and performances from the casts of some Broadway shows.

Another surprise during the parade was an appearance by Beyonce. The global superstar featured in a special pre-recorded video to wish her fans a Happy Thanksgiving and also share the most recent trailer for her upcoming Renaissance concert film.

