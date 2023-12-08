Beyoncé stuns as a platinum blonde bombshell in plunging pinstripe suit

Beyoncé delighted her devoted fans, affectionately known as the Beyhive, with a dazzling array of photos on Instagram this Thursday.

The 42-year-old superstar showcased her striking platinum blonde hair and showcased her style in a glittering blue pinstripe suit that perfectly accentuated her figure.

The 'Thique' singer, known for her impeccable sense of fashion, posed effortlessly like a supermodel, first in a dressing room and then in the luxurious backseat of a limousine.

Adding to the global music icon’s glamorous look was a colossal diamond necklace, adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble.

© Instagram Beyonce looked incredible in her fitted pinstripe suit

Beyoncé's flair for fashion was further highlighted by her designer shades, adorned with jewels, and a stunning white fur overcoat. She completed her look with a shiny silver clutch, capturing the essence of a true fashion icon in each photo.

This latest social media post from Beyoncé follows her recent heartfelt message to her fans and team, celebrating the success of her Renaissance concert film as the '#1 movie in the country'.

© Instagram Beyonce showcased her curves

Expressing her gratitude, Beyoncé shared: "I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn-around time."

Her dedication was evident as she mentioned, "I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions," highlighting the immense effort that went into the film's production.

© Instagram Beyonce has had tremendous success with her new movie

The pop sensation also shared her joy and appreciation for the overwhelming positive response from her fans and critics alike. "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!" she expressed, referring to the movie's 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Beyoncé also shared her excitement about fans dressing up in opulent outfits for the movie screenings and participating in 'mute challenges' even in theaters. "Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else y'all do :)" she encouraged her fans.

© Instagram Beyonce was accused of trying to copy Kim Kardashian with her blonde hair

Moreover, Beyoncé acknowledged the impact her movie had beyond her fan base: "The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman."

However, amidst the celebrations, Beyoncé found herself at the center of a minor controversy.

Critics accused her of trying to emulate Kim Kardashian with her platinum hair at the Renaissance premiere.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, fiercely defended her daughter against these accusations. "I am sick and tired of people attacking her," Tina wrote in a response that dismissed these critiques as rooted in jealousy, racism, and sexism.

She highlighted the history of similar styles among Black entertainers, referencing icons like Etta James, to underscore the authenticity and originality of Beyoncé's fashion choices.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.