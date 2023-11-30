Blake Lively highlights endless legs in ab-baring bedazzled blazer and mini skirt at Renaissance premiere – see photos

Blake Lively is turning out to be one of one on the black carpet for the London premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film, joining the likes of BFF Taylor Swift, Leigh Anne Pinnock, and Queen B herself.

The 36-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible posing for photos in front of the disco ball-themed wall, shimmering just as brightly in her own outfit.

Blake opted for a Chanel black blazer from their 2022 collection, with a crystal-encrusted trim that dazzled in the flashing lights, featuring a buttoned top that showed off her highlighted abs.

She paired it with a high black mini skirt with her legs adorned in sheer tights and a pair of high red-bottomed strappy heels. Blake accessorized with mesh gloves, a silver chain necklace, and blue diamond earrings, while wearing her hair down and wavy.

The acclaimed concert film first premiered last weekend in Beverly Hills with several other stars in attendance, including Tina Knowles, the former members of Destiny's Child, Janelle Monae, Laverne Cox, Winnie Harlow, and many more.

Taylor instantly attracted massive crowds when she made her appearance at the London premiere with Blake, dressed spectacularly in a shimmering gown with a high slit with strong disco ball energy.

© Getty Images Blake stunned at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé London premiere

The move showed the 33-year-old musical icon's support for Beyoncé's concert film in the same way the 42-year-old performer made an appearance at her Eras Tour concert film premiere in Los Angeles this October.

At that premiere, the two stars were polar opposites with their styles, with Taylor opting for a billowing blue ball gown with pin-up style wavy hair, while Beyoncé kept things sleek and Renaissance-coded with a black jumpsuit and a metallic silver bustier.

After the event, she took to her Instagram with a sweet video of herself and the "Break My Soul" singer in the movie theater, throwing popcorn at the screen and having a ball.

© Getty Images She wore a bedazzled Chanel blazer with a mini skirt

Taylor sweetly penned: "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms.

"Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

© Getty Images Taylor attended the Renaissance premiere as well

The two artists have been credited with reviving the music industry and interests in concert and concert culture over the past year thanks to their immensely successful arena tours.

The Renaissance World Tour and the Eras Tour now reign supreme as the two highest grossing concert tours by women of all time, with Eras still halfway through its run having grossed over $900 million, and Beyoncé capping off her five-month romp around the world with a nearly $600 million gross.

The Renaissance concert film releases in theaters worldwide on December 1st. Meanwhile, Taylor returns to the stage with the Eras Tour in February 2024.

