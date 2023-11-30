Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose for rare couple photos in stunning contrasting looks that spark reaction

Beyoncé and Jay-Z proved, once again, that when it comes to the Hollywood power couple, they're really just "it" with their new photos shared on Instagram.

The singer, 42, and her rapper husband, 53, immediately racked up millions of likes when she posted pictures from their latest outing on Instagram.

Beyoncé looked incredibly chic wearing a hooded crop top with a pair of sweatpants and pointed toe heels, all in white, paired with an off-white wool coat atop a white blazer. Her new platinum blonde hair peeked out through the hood as well.

Beyoncé shares new trailer for Renaissance film featuring rarely seen twins Rumi and Sir

Jay-Z, meanwhile, contrasted her with a full black tracksuit with a beanie and white sneakers, and both posed together for shots walking through a hallway and in an elevator with sunglasses.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to bombard the pair with heart and flame emojis, leaving responses like: "I LIVE FOR THE ZOOM IN ON THE MUGGG," and: "A slay per usual," as well as: "There's my babe!!! Golden Lady."

Some fans also took the photos to be an indirect response to several social media users erroneously saying the singer had bleached her skin in photos from the Renaissance premiere (which her mother Tina Knowles immediately called out with a lengthy statement).

They shared replies like: "One thing about it my girl she never responds to the haters directly but it’s ALWAYS going to be a way she clears without saying a WORD!" and: "Her wearing all white was NOT a coincidence, Beyonce is mad funny, bruh," plus: "That close up is for the haters. 'Siri, play Brown Skin Girl'."

The philanthropic meaning behind Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

The "Break My Soul" singer immediately was deemed by fans to be a "fashion icon" when she appeared at the Renaissance Concert Film premiere in Beverly Hills in a show-stopping platinum gown with new blonde hair.

© Instagram The couple immediately wowed with their latest "cozy" snaps

Her mom Tina took to Instagram to rave over her daughter (and all the other spectacular attendees) and captioned a video from the carpet with: "It should cost 1 billion to look this good."

Tina Knowles wows fans as she fits into daughter Beyoncé's costume with just one alteration

The film proved to be a look into the making of and the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the Renaissance World Tour, which was an immediate success and grossed nearly $600 million worldwide in its five month run.

© Getty Images The singer is celebrating the impending release of the Renaissance Concert Film

One of the film's high points came with its storyline concerning the couple's eldest daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who made waves when she joined the Renaissance dance troupe as a performer.

Jay-Z talks people's opinions on daughter Blue Ivy and his initial worries for firstborn's stage debut

In the film, her mother revealed that she initially resisted Blue's idea to become a dancer on the tour, according to The New York Times, when Beyoncé said in the film: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."

© Getty Images Beyoncé also opened up about her fears about letting her daughter perform

When Blue received initial criticism for her grasp on the choreography in the first few shows, it broke Beyoncé's heart. However, she surged with pride when she saw her daughter not take the negativity to heart and instead use it as a way to keep practicing and growing to eventually perfect her work.

