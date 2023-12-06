Jennifer Lopez dominates the red carpet in ab-baring breastplate alongside Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez made a bold entrance on the red carpet at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards, turning heads with her distinctive style.

The 54-year-old star attended the event, held on December 5 at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, alongside her husband, Ben Affleck.

Known for her fashion-forward choices, Jennifer made a bold statement with a striking silver chrome breastplate that tastefully revealed a hint of underboob and showcased her toned midriff.

She paired this daring top with a sophisticated high-waisted black pencil skirt and elegant black strappy pumps. Her look was complemented by intricate dangle earrings, and she opted for a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle.

© Kevin Winter Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration

Ben, 51, stood proudly by Jennifer's side, donning a classic black suit and tie. The couple, who wed in August 2022, shared a tender kiss on the red carpet, capturing a sweet moment of affection.

The ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards celebrates the influential women shaping Hollywood today.

The event honors those who have made notable contributions, from impactful red carpet appearances to the creative forces behind the camera, including ELLE's own cover stars.

© Kevin Winter Ben and Jen looked loved up

Jennifer was among the distinguished honorees featured in ELLE's 2023 Women in Hollywood issue.

This year's lineup of celebrated women also includes Nina Garcia, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Eva Longoria, Fantasia Barrino, Greta Lee, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, and Taraji P. Henson.

In her interview with ELLE, Jennifer reflected on the evolving landscape of acting roles for older women. She expressed her belief that women grow more alluring with age, acquiring a richness of character and wisdom that enhances their inner and outer beauty.

"People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older," Jennifer stated. "They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain.”

© Kevin Winter Jennifer Lopez stole the show in baring breastplate

Observing the shifting standards in Hollywood regarding actors' ages, Jennifer remarked, "It has changed a lot, and I think it’s appropriate."

Jennifer, who shows no signs of slowing down, shared her determination to defy any limitations placed on her career due to her background, origin, or age.

“It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know," she told Elle. "That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: To never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that. Those boundaries don’t exist for me.”

© Kevin Winter Jennifer looked incredible

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Jennifer's next album, "This Is Me... Now," scheduled for February 16, following the debut of her lead single, "Can't Get Enough," on January 10.

