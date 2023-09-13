Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 18, showcases toned abs for workout videos

From the Good Morning America set to the vibrant world of social media, the Strahan family's pride and talent shine through.

Recently, Isabella Strahan, the 18-year-old daughter of TV personality Michael Strahan, showcased her fitness journey and more on her Instagram, providing her followers with a glimpse into her evolving world.

Isabella's fitness posts on Instagram give a clear indication of the dedication she's invested in her physique.

Her rigorous workout routines, which include lateral pull-downs and pushing weighted prowler sleds, have shaped her well-toned figure.

© Instagram Isabella Strahan showcases her toned abs

In one of her Instagram stories, she's seen sporting a sleek black sports bra and matching leggings from the brand Alo, which accentuate her chiseled abs and limbs.

To top it off, she gives credit where it's due, tagging her trainer Stef Armstead. But Isabella's social media isn't solely dedicated to her fitness journey.

Whether she's in the gym or lounging by the beach, she exudes confidence. A vivid memory from June showcases her basking under the Bahamian sun, donning a vibrant red bikini.

© Instagram Isabella works out

Her series of pictures from this trip portray a radiant young woman, effortlessly blending her sun-kissed skin with the calming blue of the ocean waves. Her simple yet effective caption, "No shade," accompanied by sun emojis, encapsulated the vibe perfectly.

June was a significant month for Isabella. Aside from her beach vacation, she stunned her followers with her impeccable fashion sense. In a picture shared by her friend Victoria James, Isabella is seen gracefully dressed in a chic black dress with a midriff cutout.

© Instagram Sophia and Isabella

Her minimalist makeup, paired with the golden jewelry and an elegant ponytail, spoke volumes of her mature and refined style. Victoria's caption, "City kidz," added a touch of urban allure to the ensemble.

With aspirations of becoming a supermodel, Isabella knows how to capture attention. In one of her recent shots, she cleverly used her cell phone as a prop, obscuring half her face.

Dressed in a blue sports outfit, she posed against a backdrop of lush, tropical plants, holding a can of the energy drink GORGIE, hinting at a possible collaboration or endorsement.

© Instagram Sophia is Michael Strahan's teen daughter

Outside the digital world, Isabella's life has been eventful. She and her twin sister, Sophia, celebrated their graduation from the Convent of the Sacred Heart. While Sophia chose a vintage-inspired white dress adorned with black polka dots, Isabella opted for a stunning off-shoulder white gown, holding a bouquet of fresh white flowers.

This special occasion saw the reunion of their parents, Michael and Jean, after a long-standing custody battle, marking a new chapter of unity for the family.

Isabella's academic achievements have also been noteworthy. After her high school graduation, she's set to embark on a new journey at the University of Southern California.

Michael, brimming with pride, couldn't contain his excitement on Instagram, praising his daughter's accomplishments: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!!"

Responding with equal enthusiasm, Isabella echoed with a spirited, "Fight on!"

Amidst all her successes, one thing stands out—Isabella's bio change on Instagram to "USC ‘27."