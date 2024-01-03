Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker's new tattoo sparks debate

Travis Barker has added yet another distinctive tattoo to his extensive collection. The 48-year-old musician recently got a cherub or angel holding a cross inked on the back of his shaved head, near his right ear.

This latest addition was done by the skilled tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar, who proudly shared snapshots of the tattoo session.

The iconic drummer of Blink-182, who is known for his heavily tattooed body, showcased this new artwork on his Instagram story.

The photo, capturing Chuey taking a snap of the new ink, highlights the cherub against a backdrop of faded ink on Travis's head, resembling clouds.

Chuey expressed his gratitude and excitement for the year ahead in his Instagram post, "Ending the year by tattooing my bro @travisbarker !! Happy New Year everybody ! And now dinner with the fam..." He also mentioned his famous birria dinner, prepared by his wife Violeta.

© Instagram Travis' new tattoo

Fans are amazed by Travis's continuous additions to his tattoo collection, with some wondering how he finds space for more ink. “Bra how does he even have any room left for ink??” they wrote.

Travis, in a 2016 GQ interview, revealed that almost '70 percent of his body' is covered in tattoos.

© Instagram Travis says most of his body is covered in tattoos

He also shared that some tattoos were 'lost' due to skin grafts following his 2008 plane crash, which prompted him to get more tattoos in honor of friends who died in the crash.

Travis's tattoos are deeply personal, representing significant memories and people in his life, including those no longer present. "I mean there are people who've come and gone, an ex-wife, but it's all memories. It is what it is... Mine all tell a story and make up who I am," he told GQ.

© Instagram Travis tattoos on full display

Among his notable tattoos are those dedicated to his wife Kourtney Kardashian, including her lips on his arm and a script reading 'You're so cool,' from their favorite film, True Romance.

Kourtney's name is also inked on his chest, and she personally tattooed 'I love you' and a letter K with a heart on him. In 2023, Travis even got Kourtney's eyes tattooed on his upper thigh.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney did not reveal their son's face

Travis and Kourtney, who married in 2023, welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen, on November 1, 2023. Kourtney has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis is a father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

