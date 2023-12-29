Travis Barker's $140k Christmas gifts for his children will make your jaw drop – here's what he gave them

Travis Barker may be lavishing all his attention on his newborn son Rocky Barker with wife Kourtney Kardashian, but he's not letting holiday season go by without showing his love for his kids Alabama and Landon Barker.

Travis, 48, shares Alabama, 18 and Landon, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. During their marriage from 2004-2008, he also developed an extremely close relationship with Shanna's daughter from her previous fiancée, Atiana.

Alabama revealed on her Instagram Stories that her musician dad had gifted the siblings each with matching black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for Christmas.

VIDEO: Travis Barker gives a glimpse of massive family Christmas

"I LOVE YOU!!" she wrote alongside a clip of herself reacting to the incredible gift, which sported a large red bow and was ready to drive, with the 2024 model starting at least at $140,000.

Later on her Stories, she also gushed about receiving her "first birkin" thanks to her new Hermes Birkin white bag with silver chains under the Christmas tree, which can retail for another $30,000.

The social media influencer turned 18 on Christmas eve and was lavished with even more presents from not just her famous dad, but also her equally prolific stepmom Kourtney.

© Instagram Alabama and Landon received new Mercedes-Benz SUVs from their dad Travis

The Poosh founder gifted her stepdaughter a beautiful and delicate diamond necklace, covered completely in sparkling stones. She wrote: "Thank you Kourtney! I'm in love!"

Kourtney shared a sweet birthday wish for Alabama on her Stories, sharing a photograph of the pair dressed in luxury patterned streetwear, and wrote alongside it: "You're such a blessing in my life @alabamaluellabarker, happy birthday! [heart emoji]."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's divisive health hack after giving birth to baby Rocky

Travis followed that up on his main feed with a compilation of baby photos of the birthday girl. "Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," he penned. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world.

© Instagram Her stepmom Kourtney gave her a sparkling diamond necklace for her birthday

"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever! I'm so proud of you and I love you so much," he added, receiving a heart emoji from The Kardashians star too.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's $14.5 million beach house is the perfect place to make memories with baby Rocky

He was quickly proclaimed by many of his followers to be the best kind of "girl dad," with some leaving comments like: "She has the coolest dad ever," and: "I wish my dad loved me this much," as well as: "She's gorgeous! Happy Birthday Bama!" plus, a reference to their reality show Meet the Barkers with: "I can't believe it, I remember the reality show. She is gorgeous."

Kourtney and Travis attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's lavish annual Christmas party together, with the Blink-182 drummer opting for a large fur overcoat with a gray suit to match.

MORE: Kim Kardashian skips out on her family’s holiday video – and fans think they know why

The Lemme founder, meanwhile, was dressed in a black long fur coat with a black leotard underneath, paired with sheer tights, stiletto heels, and a pearl anklet.

© Instagram Kourtney went simple chic with her Xmas party look

In captions alongside her Christmas fit, she joked: "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," receiving rave responses from fans, including sister Khloe, who commented: "When you're a baddie no matter what."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.