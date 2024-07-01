Kourtney Kardashian rocked an all-denim look as she partied the night away celebrating her sister Khloe's big birthday – and we're obsessed with her take on the trend.

The whole Kardashian clan embraced the denim theme. Birthday girl Khloe opted for a corset-style top with wide-leg jeans and a denim cowboy hat.

However, older sister Kourtney, 45, went for a more understated look, but certainly no less impressive.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian at Khloe's birthday party

The mother-of-four, who welcomed her youngest son, Rocky Thirteen, with Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker in November last year, chose an oversized denim dress with rolled-up sleeves and an open collar.

Kourtney paired the large shirt with some sheer black tights and chic black court heels.

Her hair was styled in her go-to wet look finish, with her makeup consisting of ultimate glam including dark eyeliner with a pale pink lip.

The reality star also included a nod to her husband with a gothic-style silver chain around her neck reading 'Mrs Barker'.

At the party, Kourtney even managed to squeeze in some branding with her 'Lemme' vitamin and supplement capsule line being handed out to guests.

© Instagram The Kardashians at Khloe's birthday party

Kourtney and Travis' family updates

Kourtney often opts for a grunge-style look, particularly when out and about with her rockstar husband, who she has only just begun living with under the same roof.

In an episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, the 45-year-old, who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with her ex Scott Disick, explained how their blended family meant they were living in separate abodes.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Kourtney and Travis

"It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We're going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."

Travis, 48, is also a dad to Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and his stepdaughter Atiana De Le Hoya, 25, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Khloe's epic birthday party

The birthday party for Khloe's 40th looked to be a spectacular affair.

The majority of the Kardashian-Jenner crew were in attendance including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney, as well as matriarch Kris Jenner. Kendall, however, did not appear to be present in the photos.

© Instagram Khloe dancing at her birthday party

In addition to flowing drinks and a huge dancefloor, a stage was erected for partygoers to watch Snoop Dogg and Warren G perform for the crowd.

Elsewhere, there was an electric bucking bronco to entertain guests. Videos shared on social media showed Kylie, 26, and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou riding the bucking bronco while laughing together.