Kourtney Kardashian wows in leotard and fur coat for glam postpartum photos

Kourtney Kardashian is upping the style stakes just weeks after welcoming her newborn son. The reality star – who gave birth to baby Rocky in November – lived up to her fashion icon status on Christmas Eve, as she posed in a black leotard and a decadent fur coat.

© Instagram Kourtney got dressed up for annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party

"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," Kourtney captioned the snaps on Instagram.

Dressed to the nines, Kourtney, 44, accessorized with a slew of diamond necklaces, and a pair of tights. Reunited with her trusty glam team in LA, the mom-of-four opted for a sleek ponytail, styled by Dimitris Giannetos. Meanwhile, makeup artist, Leah Darcy, took the reins with Kourtney's smoky eye and nude lip combo.

© Instagram The reality star accessorised with diamond necklaces

Since giving birth, Kourtney has been less active on Instagram, and understandably so, which is why her post-partum photoshoot sparked a frenzy among friends and fans.

"When you're a baddie no matter what," replied Kourtney's sister, Khloe Kardashian. "So gooood," penned longtime pal, Simon Huck. Meanwhile, TikTok star Olivia Pierson commented: "You looked SO beautiful."

Taking some time for herself, Kourtney's Christmas Eve was spent with her sisters – Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner – as well as her mom, Kris Jenner. Showing off their evening attire, they even filmed a brief montage to Ariana Grande's hit track, Santa Tell Me.

Each year, the family hosts the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, although it seems that Kim Kardashian was in charge for 2023, opting for a ski lodge theme. Padding out the star-studded guest list, Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis with their newborn son, Rocky

Christmas has been especially poignant for Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, now that they've welcomed their little bundle of joy and in a new milestone, the tiny tot made his Instagram debut.

Fans have also been keen to learn more about Kourtney's post-partum journey. Over the weekend, the TV star revealed that she's already hitting the gym, in a bid to balance motherhood and her health.

© Instagram Kourtney gave fans an update on her postpartum journey

Sharing a video of herself on the treadmill, she wrote: "Doing the most important job in the world… being a mommy. Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing food."

"Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside with my stroller."

Concluding the post, Kourtney noted: "Be kind to yourself."