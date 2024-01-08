Heidi Klum, 50, steals the show in plunging gown as she puts on loved up display with Tom Kalitz, 34, on the red carpet

At the 81st Golden Globes, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz showcased their affectionate bond on the red carpet.

The 50-year-old supermodel stole the show in a striking plunging red dress that accentuated her cleavage and showcased her trim waist.

The gown's corset and voluminous skirt with a daring leg slit added a glamorous touch to her ensemble.

Complementing her height with stiletto heels, Heidi's blonde tresses cascaded in soft waves, enhancing her radiant look.

© MICHAEL TRAN Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz arrive for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards

Tom, 34, complemented Heidi's style with a sleek black suit and shirt, affectionately wrapping an arm around her as they posed for photographers.

The event celebrated the best in film and American television of 2023, with movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer leading the nominations.

© MICHAEL TRAN Heidi and Tom stun on the red carpet

Barbie earned nine nominations, including best picture musical or comedy, acting nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and recognition for three original songs.

Oppenheimer followed closely with eight nominations, such as best picture drama and acting nods for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt. Both films' directors, Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, are contenders for best director and best screenplay.

© Amy Sussman Heidi stole the show with her stunning gown

Other notable nominations included Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon with seven awards, Leonardo DiCaprio for best male actor in a motion picture drama, and Robert De Niro for best supporting male actor. The TV series Succession saw three actors – Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong – nominated for best television male actor in a drama series.

The Golden Globes also introduced new categories this year, including Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Golden Globes 2024: Best red carpet moments

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" movie earned a nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 81st Golden Globes marked a significant shift following controversies around the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Following reforms, the event returned with a diverse group of over 300 global voters and a new broadcast home on CBS, also streaming on Paramount+.

Todd Boehly's acquisition of the HFPA's assets and the restructuring of the Golden Globes into a for-profit organization signaled a new era for the awards, aiming to address past criticisms and revitalize the prestigious event.

