Selena Gomez has Marilyn Monroe moment as she graces the red carpet in red hot gown

Selena Gomez made a striking appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, deviating from her previous year's choice of a black velvet Valentino gown with purple statement sleeves.

This time, the 31-year-old "Lose You to Love Me" singer opted for a captivating red asymmetrical dress, accented with a black lining and an eye-catching cutout top.

Adding sparkle to her ensemble, Selena adorned herself with an array of dazzling diamonds, including stacked bracelets and rings.

© MICHAEL TRAN Selena Gomez has Marylin Monroe moment

She completed her glamorous look with a stylish high bun, subtle pink eyeshadow, and a touch of light nude lipstick.

Selena even had a playful Marilyn Monroe moment when a gust of wind caused her dress to flutter, prompting her to break into laughter.

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 Selena Gomez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

This year marked Selena's second Golden Globe nomination for her role in "Only Murders in the Building."

Competing in the Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, she faced talented actresses such as Elle Fanning from "The Great," Quinta Brunson of "Abbott Elementary," Rachel Brosnahan from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear," and Natasha Lyonne from "Poker Face."

© Getty Selena Gomez stuns in red gown

Although Selena didn't win at the 2023 ceremony, losing to Quinta, she viewed the nomination itself as a significant achievement.

Reflecting on her aspirations, Selena once shared in a 2011 interview, which she revisited in a 2022 TikTok post, "I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl. It would be nice."

© Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 Selena Gomez broke into laughter as her dress flew up

This statement, made over a decade ago, highlights her long-held dreams and the fulfillment of being recognized by such prestigious award bodies.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.