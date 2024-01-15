Taylor Swift nails sports chic as she and Brittany Mahomes twin in matching custom jackets

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently displayed their growing friendship and team spirit at a Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brittany took to Instagram to share a series of photos with the caption “Twinning & Winning,” highlighting their coordinated support for the team.

The photos showcased Taylor and Brittany in matching custom Chiefs jackets, a style choice emblematic of their close bond.

Taylor, known for her dynamic presence and musical prowess, cheered for her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce, from the stands.

© Instagram Taylor and Britney have a close friendship

The custom jackets, designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, featured Kelce’s name and jersey number, emphasizing Taylor’s support for her partner.

In the Instagram carousel, Taylor and Brittany are seen enjoying the game’s atmosphere, with one photo capturing a warm hug between the two in the VIP suite.

Taylor Swift nails sports chic in custom jacket

Taylor's outfit for the chilly game day included black pants, Christian Louboutin combat boots valued at $1,395, and a cozy white beanie, reflecting her chic yet practical style.

Brittany, complementing Taylor’s look, donned a similar custom coat adorned with her husband Patrick’s name and number. She paired it with black pants and a stylish white, furry Clyde Dollop hat, priced at $168.

© Instagram Taylor and Britney at the game

Taylor and Brittany’s friendship blossomed since Taylor began attending Chiefs games to support Kelce in September 2023.

Their camaraderie was evident in various moments shared at both home and away games, including the debut of their own BFF handshake during a Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers in October.

The friendship extends beyond the football field, with the two enjoying girls' nights out. One such outing was at Rye restaurant in Leawood, Kansas, on December 30, alongside other partners of Chiefs players.

© Stacy Revere Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift react during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers

Megan Garrelts, co-owner of the eatery, recounted the lively atmosphere of the gathering, noting Kelce’s regular patronage at the establishment.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.